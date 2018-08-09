Topantitheftbackpack.com Announces Sale of Premium Range of Anti Thief Backpacks

NY, USA (PRUnderground) August 9th, 2018

Topantitheftbackpack.com have announced the release of a limited-edition backpack of various premium brand, featuring anti-theft and USB charging facility along with a wider room space for laptop and charger. Starting this week, these limited-edition durable backpacks will be sold at a discounted sale offer of up to 50% online at topantitheftbackpack.com. The range are exhaustive and meant for specific purpose like laptop backpack, school bag, Travel Bag, Leisure Canvas Bag to fashion backpack.

The most popular among them is multi-purpose backpack which is loaded with anti-theft features and smart hidden zipper behind the backpack. These can hold laptops, cameras, wallets, medications and even many clothes. Since even the larger theft-proof bags are usually a few pounds each, this shouldn’t be too much of a strain during your travels, if you don’t overpack it. One can get the access exclusively at Top Anti-Theft Backpack while supplies last.

“At Top Anti-Theft Backpack, we are excited to offer our customers the elevated style, which is durable and secure,” said Shane Watson, product Manager at topantitheftbackpack.com. He further added “We now ship our products to most parts of the world – and fast. We target to fulfill all orders placed within the US within 7 business days if the product is in stock. We are also delivering to other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.”

While speaking outside newsroom, one of the happy clients bought from this collection https://topantitheftbackpack.com/shop/women/ shared his buying experience and said “Anti Thief leisure travel Backpacks is one of the best theft-proof bags you can currently buy as it comes with a combination lock and durable metal zippers. Secret compartments hidden in the bag to store some expensive items. It has an integrated USB port with charging cable that can be used to charge your phones and electronic devices by making use of an additional power bank. This looks to be a great deal”

To provide the best customer experience, they have introduced no question asked money back guarantee and this has added extra layer of confidence to buyers who are shopping for the first time on this website. The support Executive said “We are committed to providing our customers with the very best service and shopping experience. That is why we provide a full money back guarantee should you be unhappy with your product. We accept returns for products requested within 30 days of the initial purchase.”

About topantitheftbackpack.com

Welcome to Anti Theft BackPacks, your number one resource for the best-quality anti-theft backpacks! We are dedicated to helping our customers protect their possessions. We know just how painful it is to lose something that you rely on every day, and we hate the injustice of theft.

Our rucksacks are all high quality and competitively priced. We also take great pride in our delivery times and aim to make the entire process as quick and easy as possible. If you’re thinking of ordering an anti-theft backpack and want to increase your security, then you’re in the right place!