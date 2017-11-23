Top Table Saw Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017: Topic Reviews Identify The Best Deals

Topic Reviews have published their official round-up of the best table saw Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts for 2017.

For those that take woodworking seriously, a table saw is a vital piece of kit. Table saws produce precise cuts of wood allowing the user to improve the build quality of his/her work. Established manufacturers like DeWalt, Bosch and Mikita offer a large variety of table saws at prices that range from a manageable couple of hundred dollars up in to the thousands.

Topic Reviews find the best Black Friday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. With more deals available and a higher number of online shoppers this year, it’s expected that Black Friday 2017 will see sales and e-commerce records from last year broken. Average consumer spending throughout the holiday shopping season of November and December has been growing at close to 5% per year for the last six years. The National Retailer Federation (NRF) Survey estimates that shoppers spent around $700 billion during the 2016 holiday shopping season.

Whilst historically Black Friday has involved lengthy queues and chaotic scenes at retail stores, the transition to online deals has eased the pressure on brick and mortar sales. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

Most online retailers are running Black Friday promotions between Monday 20th November and Monday 27th November this year.

