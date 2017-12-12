Top Selling Consumer Favorite CBD Oil In 2017 Was Organic And Pure Says CBDReVu.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) December 12th, 2017

For much of 2017, a pure, organic CBD oil product has been a top selling consumer favorite. Last June the brand received a Best Value designation from CBDRevu.com, see here https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd/

CBDRevu.com is not a store and does not sell products but is an information marketplace offering brand profiles, reviews and ratings for most of the popular CBD oil products as well as many new upcoming brands. CBDRevu.com has a display-advertising program available for interested business.

Consumers can shop the CBDReVu.com Information marketplace to do product comparisons and then go to the appropriate CBD company website or elsewhere to get additional information or to make a purchase when they determine the best CBD oil brand that fits their buying criteria. CBDRevu.com has product brand profiles, ratings and reviews for most of the popular brands.

Product brand ratings are based on a 5-Star rating system using information presented by the various CBD companies on their websites as well as their product ingredients labels. CBDRevu.com makes suggestions as to reasonable basic buying criteria to help consumers weed out the better CBD companies. Suggestions include advising consumers to always read ingredients labels so they know exactly what they are buying. Additionally, CBDReVu reminds consumers to avoid free bottle or free trial offers because most of them are bogus auto-shipment scams. The company also advises consumers to avoid brands that make any medical claims or health claims since the evidence to support most of the claims made by many companies does not exist.

Some of the CBD brands profiles and rated on the site are CW Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Hemp Meds RSHO, Irie CBD, CBDPure, Endoca and others. There is also a section for CBD oil for dogs on the site. There is also a new section on CBDRevu.com that is a marketplace for CBD domain names. There has been a lot of speculation in CBD related domain names in recent years as well as speculation in marijuana and cannabis domain names.

The ingredient CBD derives mostly from industrial hemp. CBD is one of over 75 compounds in both cannabis and industrial hemp. The compound in cannabis that produces euphoric high is THC, not CBD. Most CBD brands have either no THC or very slight levels of under .03%. The market for CBD is growing fast. Sales of CBD from industrial hemp grew from roughly nothing to approximately $90 million in 2015. Some industry observers project the CBD market could reach $2 to 3 billion by 2021.

CBDReVu.com advises consumers to avoid any CBD brands that make any health claims about their products since any potential benefits are speculative until proven, thus any such claims are inappropriate. CBDReVu.com further advises consumers to consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before using products containing the ingredient CBD, also known as cannabidiol, especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding

