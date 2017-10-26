Top Selling CBD Oil Brand In 3rd Quarter 2017 Was Made From Organic Hemp Says CBDReVu.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) October 26th, 2017

The top selling CBD oil brand in the Q3 2017 was a pure CBD oil brand made from organic hemp. The brand is unique in that it is made up of only organic pure CBD extract and a carrier oil so the product has no unnecessary ingredients or additives see here https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd/

CBDReVu.com is a popular CBD news and review platform in the United States, Canada and Europe. The firm publishes reviews of most popular CBD products and adds new reviews regularly, see here https://cbdrevu.com/

In the past few years CBD oil and other CBD products have become a product niche with substantial consumer interest. CBD or cannabidiol is an extract from hemp plants or cannabis plants. Unlike the better-known compound found in cannabis called THC, there is no psychoactive effect from the extract CBD. The consumer interest in CBD is mostly due the compounds’ potential nutritional properties. CBD products are derived mostly from industrial hemp. Industrial hemp has been used throughout history for a number of different products, including clothing fabric. Hemp was spun as an industrial fiber as far as 10,000 years ago. Although hemp, or industrial hemp, from which CBD is derived, comes from a related species of plant that contains the compound THC, the plants are different. Public knowledge and acceptance hemp based products has changed in recent years, as more of the public understands what hemp is. Nowadays, most supermarkets offer hemp seed oils and hemp protein powders. Even WADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency, has removed CBD (cannabidiol) from its prohibited substances list, so athletes can consume it.

In addition to publishing reviews of popular CBD oil products for intended for human consumption, CBDReVu now published reviews of CBD oil for dogs and other pets including horses. CBD oil is growing rapidly in popularity in the US and in other countries. CBD for dogs, horses and other pets has become increasingly popular. Many companies are now offering CBD products in topical form and there are even some cosmetic companies putting CBD in skin creams. CBDReVu has recently released updated reviews for a number of popular CBD products such as CW Hemp, Receptra Naturals, Bluebird Botanicals, Kannaway, CBDPure, Irie CBD and others.

Along with the advent of interest in CBD products has come a high degree of consumer confusion regarding the difference between hemp oil and CBD oil. Hemp oils sold in supermarkets are mostly from hemp seeds and while some products are sold as hemp oil, many label themselves hemp seed oil, which is a more accurate description. Most products labeled hemp oil or hemp seed oil do not contain any significant amount of CBD, although it is likely some consumers are purchasing hemp oil or hemp seed oil under the mistaken impression they are buying CBD.

CBDReVu.com advises consumers to always consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before taking any nutritional supplements including CBD supplements especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

