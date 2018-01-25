Top Rated WCC Recruitment Group, Makes Major Announcement Regarding Strategic Partnerships

Prodigious Recruiting Firm Looking To Enhance Their Expertise In Recruiting Teams Up With Key Partners

New York, USA (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

Seeking to bolster its recruitment expertise, top rated WCC Recruitment Group, made an announcement this week. The renowned executive recruiting firm is partnering up with several other staffing solution experts. The move comes as the boutique executive search firm has seen accelerated growth in their client list and other services. WCC Recruitment is well respected for its superior work in the asset management spaces and private equity specialization.

The announcement was made by Albert Benson who is the Senior Executive Recruiter of WCC Recruitment Group. For years WCC Recruitment has already been working side by side with many of the world’s biggest private equity agents. As more clients continue to seek their services, WCC Recruitment Group, focuses to meet their growing needs. Companies who specialize in both consumer product and retail industries will now be strategic partners with WCC Recruitment Group.

To a large number of top companies around the globe and others, the move comes as no surprise. They have come to expect nothing else from the well-respected executive recruiting firm. WCC Recruitment has earned a reputation for providing the highest superior services to its clients. It is why their list of contacts and customers continues to flourish yearly. The expertise, dedication and proclivity for success rendered by WCC Recruitment staff is unequaled. Top executives and industry leaders acknowledge and laud the firm for its superior services in the recruitment process.

During an interview, Albert Benson “Search firms and individual recruiters who can help expand and meet the needs of our clients is our key goal. It is why we are establishing, strengthening and broadening tactical collaborations with them. These distinguished recruiting experts will only add to our expertise and help us expand our top rated services.”

WCC Recruitment Group, has systematically established itself as one of the country’s best executive search firms. Their many years of experience, innovative approaches and proven success is legendary in the industry. The coordination with other recruitment experts will only augment their standing and prowess in the sector. It is why so many are elated about the announcement and looking forward to working with WCC Recruitment Group.

About WCC Recruitment Group

WCC Recruitment Group, is a New York based boutique executive search firm. Sean Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of WCC Recruitment Group has more than 20 years of experience in the executive search sector. During his illustrious career as an executive recruiter, Sean earned a reputation as the best in his field. Now, with a team of expert recruiters, he leads WCC Recruitment Group. The firm currently represents top clients from all over the world in the private equity and asset management industry. In addition, WCC Recruitment also performs retained searches for countless of enterprises. They also furnish clients globally with acquisition and talent management solutions.

About WCC Recruitment Group