Top Netgear Arlo Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2017: Topic Reviews Identify The Best Deals

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) November 17th, 2017

Smart home technology has entered the mainstream in 2017 with several big technology firms entering the market. Netgear’s Arlo indoor and outdoor security cameras are market leaders in their field, offering wireless HD video around your home. This Black Friday there are some noteable deals on Netgear cameras.

Topic Reviews find the best Black Friday deals for shoppers by tracking the prices of popular consumer products at a number of major retailers. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Black Friday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. Last year shoppers spent close to $700 billion during the holiday shopping season, according to data released by the National Retail Federation. Spending has been on the rise each year, growing at a rate of 5% on average for the past six years.

The Black Friday sales week has transitioned over the years from an in-store sales day to a week long event with purchases just as likely to be made online as in physical stores. Data from the NRF Survey indicates that last year 52% of Black Friday shoppers headed to the web, marking the first time that spending online has exceeded brick and mortar stores.

Black Friday 2017 lands a few days earlier this year on 24 November, with most sales kicking off online on 20 November. Online deals reach their peak on Cyber Monday, which falls on 27 November.

