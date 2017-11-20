Top Nest Thermostat Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017 Revealed by Analysts at Cyber Monday Hero

Cyber Monday Hero have compiled a list of the best live Black Friday Nest Thermostat discounts for 2017.

Nest smart thermostats help homeowners save money on energy bills by learning about their heating preferences. The Learning Thermostat tracks how you change your home heating system. For instance, if you consistently turn your heating up when you wake up in the morning it will automatically schedule to turn the heating up in the morning. Nest Thermostats are on sale this Black Friday.

Cyber Monday Hero deal analysts help shoppers find the best deals by comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts from the big retailers. The trend towards online sales is helping drive increased spending during Black Friday. With an annual growth rate close to 5%, total consumer spending throughout the 2016 holiday sale period reached more than $650 billion in 2016 – based on data from the National Retail Federation Survey.

Whilst historically Black Friday has involved lengthy queues and chaotic scenes at retail stores, the transition to online deals has eased the pressure on brick and mortar sales. Over 100 million shoppers in the US shopped online for Black Friday deals in 2016. This number has been growing year on year, as highlighted by survey data published by the NRF.

Most online retailers are running Black Friday promotions between Monday 20th November and Monday 27th November this year.

