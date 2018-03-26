Top Leadership Model Relaunched in Light of Political Climate (ModernServantLeader.com)

The updated model launches on ModernServantLeader.com Monday, March 26th, 2018

Grand Rapids, MI (PRUnderground) March 26th, 2018

Addressing the divisive nature of leaders today, “nonpartisan” is now a core principle in the SERVANT Leadership model. The change comes as 85% of people say Congress’s job is Below Average and ⅔ of employees are unhappy at work, mostly due to bosses.

“It is time to call attention to the fact that great leaders are open to new ideas, from anyone and anywhere” said Ben Lichtenwalner. Lichtenwalner is the founder of Radiant Forest, LLC the company behind ModernServantLeader.com . “Leadership requires understanding and great leaders know how to reach across the aisle – no matter how wide – for greater understanding”, Lichtenwalner continued.

After over 15+ years of research, consolidating dozens of models and hundreds of principles, Lichtenwalner established the first unified model of Servant Leadership. That model includes: Selflessness, Empathy, Resolve, Virtuousness, Authenticity, Needfulness, and Thoroughness (SERVANT). Now, updating the widely-accepted model to correspond with changing times, “Nonpartisan” replaces “Needful”.

“You cannot be a great leader without being nonpartisan”, says Lichtenwalner. “If you are not serving others, you are self-serving and that is not leadership”. When asked if Needful is no longer a necessary principle, Mr. Lichtenwalner explained needful remains a component of the nonpartisan attribute. “Needful means great leaders understand they do not have all the answers. Nonpartisan takes this concept and expands it – emphasizing that leaders deliberately seek to understand opposing views.”

Abraham Lincoln’s leadership style was one of the greatest examples of this principle. Lincoln’s cabinet was comprised almost entirely of political opponents. However, this truth extends beyond politics, Lichtenwalner insists. He uses examples in business, where executives must serve investors, employees, and consumers. Great ideas can come from any of these stakeholders. In fact, the late, great Max De Pree, a local businessman and servant leadership advocate, summed this up well when he said, “We can accomplish more together than we can alone”.

The updated model launches on ModernServantLeader.com Monday, March 26th, 2018.

Associated Media

Video of Lichtenwalner presenting relaunched model:

https://vimeo.com/250729383

Model Graphic (High Resolution):

https://www.modernservantleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/msl-SERVANT-acronym-2018.pdf

Model Graphic (Web Resolution):

https://www.modernservantleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/msl-SERVANT-acronym-2018-web.jpg

Website Announcement (available March 26th, 2018):

https://www.modernservantleader.com/servant-leadership/servant-leadership-acronym-updated/

Modern Servant Leader Logo: http://modernservantleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/logo-video-entry-completed-title.png

Lichtenwalner Bio Photo (High Resolution): https://www.modernservantleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Ben-Lichtenwalner-17-4-HiResSq.jpg

Lichtenwalner Bio Photo (Web Resolution): https://www.modernservantleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/lichtenwalner-bio-web.jpg

About Ben Lichtenwalner

Mr. Lichtenwalner is the no-nonsense thought leader with unique views on leadership and technology. Sought after most for his innovative vision on modern servant leadership, Lichtenwalner reveals how new trends influence and create opportunities for executives. He’s the author of Paradigm Flip: Leading People, Teams, and Organizations Beyond the Social Media Revolution and runs a Top 25 leadership blog, according to Blog Rank.

About ModernServantLeader.com

Founded in 2008 as a tool to increase servant leadership awareness, ModernServantLeader.com is now the top servant leadership blog and ranked among the top 25 blogs on leadership, in general. Leadership development experts at organizations from the US Military, Fortune 500, INC 500 and nonprofits everywhere leverage the site for fostering servant leadership within their companies.