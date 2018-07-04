Top Jupiter, FL Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Mardirossian Offers Various Facial Treatments to Help You Feel Youthful

Dr. Vartan Mardirossian of Palm Beach Plastics offers numerous facial treatments designed to help restore patients’ youthful glow.

Dr. Vartan Mardirossian and his team at Palm Beach Plastics, located in Jupiter, Florida, offers numerous aesthetic skin treatments designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, restore skin’s elasticity, and restore fullness in the face. These treatments were designed to remove years from patients’ faces, allowing them to look and feel better about themselves.

Aesthetic Facial Treatments

Some of the treatments on offer through Palm Beach Plastics include chemical peels, contour surgery, diamond abrasion, facial implants, dermal fillers, laser therapy, Botox treatments, and the treatment of brown spots and capillaries. Palm Beach Plastics also offers a number of skin care services performed by their aesthetician which are designed to rejuvenate facial skin.

Most Popular Treatment Options

The most popular facial treatments that help patients look and feel younger include Botox, chemical peels, dermal fillers, and the treatment of brown spots and capillaries.

Botox Injections – Botox injections are quick, simple, and require little to no recovery. These injections contain botulinum toxin, which acts as a relaxer to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles, including deep creases. These treatments provide results for two to eight months, with most patients seeing maximum results for about four months.

Chemical Peels – Chemical peels involve applying chemicals to the face in such a way that the skin "blisters" and peels away, revealing smoother, tighter, less wrinkled skin below. This treatment can also reduce the appearance of age spots and blemishes, and it can help skin feel softer and more rejuvenated. The effects immediately after the procedure are similar to a sunburn, and the redness dissipates in three to seven days.

Dermal Fillers – Numerous injectable dermal fillers are available, and these can help plump lips, boost the appearance of shallow contours, plump fine lines, and even soften deeper creases. For some patients, these fillers can even improve the appearance of certain types of scars. The effects last anywhere from six months to two years, and for permanent or semi-permanent fillers, the results could last even longer – up to five years.

Brown Spots & Capillary Treatments – There are numerous ways to reduce the appearance of brown spots due to aging or melasma as well as visible capillaries under the skin on your face. Laser treatments are by far the most popular and best option; these stimulate your body to produce new collagen even as it reduces the discoloration.

If you are interested in facial treatments that could erase years from your face and make you look and feel younger, contact Palm Beach Plastics for your consultation today.

