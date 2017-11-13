Top iPhone 7 Plus Black Friday Deals for 2017: Analysts at Black Friday Dealer Identify Best Deals

The team at Black Friday Dealer are comparing the best Black Friday iPhone 7 Plus deals for 2017.

New York City (PRUnderground) November 13th, 2017

Deals analysts at Black Friday Dealer are comparing and recording the best iPhone 7 Plus Black Friday deals. The following have been identified as the most popular deals for 2017:

The iPhone 7 Plus is a bigger version of the iPhone 7 with markedly better battery life and an enhanced camera. Now that the iPhone 8 and iPhone X have launched, Black Friday deals on this older flagship smartphone are noticeably better.

Black Friday Dealer lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. Online spending during Black Friday 2017 is already outperforming previous sales events, thanks to a higher number of shoppers and more deals on offer. Deloitte are forecasting Black Friday 2017 sales week figures to be up 3.6% on last year whilst total sales season figures between November and January are forecasted to reach the $1 trillion mark for the first time.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. Last year more people shopped online than in store during the Black Friday sales period, according to the National Retail Federation.

Online sales begin in the week leading up to Black Friday, which lands on November 24th this year, and continue through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

