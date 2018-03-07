Top Certifications Training Offers Weekend CyberSec First Responder Certification Class in March

Top Certifications Training is set to offer a CyberSec First Responder (CFR) cybersecurity training class over the course of two weekends in March: March 10th/11th and March 17th/18th.

Daytona, FL (PRUnderground) March 7th, 2018

Top Certifications Training is set to offer a CyberSec First Responder (CFR) cybersecurity training class over the course of two weekends in March: March 10th/11th and March 17th/18th. The CyberSec First Responder (CFR) certification from Logical Operations is designed primarily for cybersecurity practitioners, and it validates that individuals have the high-stakes skills needed to serve their organizations before, during, and after a security breach. The CFR training course helps prepare IT professionals who want to achieve their CFR-210 certification. The four-day class focuses on the knowledge, ability, and skills necessary to provide for the defense of information systems in a cybersecurity context – including protection, detection, analysis, investigation, and response processes. The class features eleven unique lectures along with companion labs to reinforce lessons learned in the material.

The CyberSec First Responder (CFR-210) certification program is recognized as DoD Directive 8570 compliant. The CyberSec First Responder exam also meets the ANSI/ISO/IEC 17024 standard and is accredited by ANSI (American National Standards Institute). Students that complete the class and obtain the certification will also qualify for 50 CompTIA CEU credits. These CEU credits can be used to renew an existing CompTIA Security+ certification. As an additional perk, students that pass the exam will receive a free one-year membership to Information Systems Security Association courtesy of Logical Operations.

Glenn Napurski, Microsoft Certified Trainer with over 20 years of IT training and consulting experience, will be teaching the upcoming CyberSec First Responder course. As a Certified Trainer, he has delivered training on products including CompTIA, Cybersecurity, Cisco, and Microsoft products. Glenn was one of the lead trainers for the CyberSec First Responder program when it was introduced in 2015. He has delivered the class over a dozen times for clients including Hewlett Packard, Social Security Administration, State of Hawaii, and members of the US Military.

“We feel that the CyberSec First Responder class delivers valuable skills and knowledge to attendees both new to security as well as veteran security practitioners,” said Glenn Napurski, VP of Training, Top Certifications Training. “We are very pleased to have supported this class while it has been refined and improved to gain DOD 8570 approval and ANSI certification. These two accreditations validate the quality of the class and make it a must-have certification for any security professional.”

To learn more about the upcoming CyberSec First Responder course and to register, visit: www.top-certs.com/cybersecurity/cybersec.html.

About Top Certifications Training

Top Certifications Training, LLC offers boot camp style classes for CompTIA, Cisco, Microsoft, Cyber Security, and Project Management training to help students attain the most sought after industry certifications. Our motto, “Vincit Omnia Scientia” or “Knowledge Conquers All” is the guiding principle for our instructors and consultants. We strive to deliver the best classroom experience possible for our online live and in person instructor-led classes. Our core team brings nearly fifty years of comprehensive, public and private sector experience in applied best practices and lessons learned to every engagement.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,600 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations partners with the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) to work alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.