Top 5 Tips for Decluttering your Home – Grey is the new Black

The festive season has come and gone and many of us are (naturally) left with more clutter than you can throw a stick at. There’s something about the New Year and its “out with the old, in with the new” vibe that drives us to clean, tidy and declutter our homes.

Maybe it’s the slow return of the light nights, leading up to the Spring and offering us more daylight? Or, the longer days making us feel more productive? Whatever it is, it’s a thing.

Here at Grey is the new Black, we’re in full swing, decluttering (we also rhyme). We have some gorgeous silver sequin storage baskets that are perfect if you want to add a little glamour to your storage needs. Decluttering, remember, doesn’t necessarily mean ‘getting rid’ of everything. It’s more about making space for the new and letting go of the things you no longer need.

If you are thinking on a much larger scale, self-storage is another option. There are many good local self-storage companies out there offering affordable long and short term storage, depending on your needs.

If you’re lucky enough to have a spacious house, a good spring clean may be all you need. If, however, like the majority of us your house is over run with kids toys, clothes and ‘stuff’ in general, you need to consider clearing out and properly storing the things you keep.

Here are our top 5 tips to declutter your house:

1. Be ruthless; we’ve all done it, you start off well then find yourself sat in a pile of sentimental tat reading a 5 year-old copy of Grazia, hours, having passed by. Stay focussed!

2. Get a skip, there’s absolutely no point in compiling a mass of rubbish, only to shove it in the garage – get rid! The new year is also the perfect time to take advantage of local skip hire offers

3. Whatever you do, clean out your kitchen cupboards! There’s something immensely satisfying about chucking out old packets of crisps, ancient sweets and past-it tinned puddings. It’s amazing how much rubbish you have lurking behind those cupboard doors

4. Do one room at a time. Obvious, yes, but it can be overwhelming. Take your time and gradually work your way through each room that needs attention

5. Reward yourself! It can be hard, physical work decluttering your home, make sure you reward yourself with a little something (or large glass of wine) once you’ve finished!

