Top 5 Pure CBD Oil Products Get Updated Reviews And Ratings For 2018 on CBDReporter

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) March 16th, 2018

The top 5 pure CBD oil products have received updated reviews for early 2018 on CBDReporter, a popular destination for CBD product profiles and reviews, see here http://cbdreporter.com/

CBD oil products are extremely popular and various company brands have reported strong sales growth over the past few years. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many compounds contained within both industrial hemp and cannabis. Most CBD products available in the United States are derived from industrial hemp. CBD does not produce a psychoactive effect. The compound in cannabis that produces a psychoactive effect is called THC. The cannabidiol market got a big boost a few years ago when a popular medical correspondent on CNN did a special report on the substance.

CBDReporter is not a store and does not sell products. However, the site functions as a sort of information clearing house for a number of product brands in the CBD space. The site offers visitors both Product Brand Profile Pages, as well as some reviews for many of the better-known CBD brands as well as some emerging companies. Companies interested in setting up a product profile page in the CBD Oil Information Marketplace can inquire via the contact page on CBDReporter.

Some of the current CBD brands reviewed or spotlighted on CBDReporter include the following well known brands; CBDPet, Receptra Naturals, Charlottes Web CBD, Herts Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, VitaCBD, NuLeaf Naturals, Elixinol, Kannaway Pure, Sensi Seeds, Bluebird Botanicals, Rick Simpson Oil, Restorative Botanicals, CBD Pure, and more with new reviews being added monthly.

CBDReporter also now offers a domain name reseller marketplace for domain names related to hemp oil, CBD oil and related niches. There are high end domains listed such as HempRX.com, CannabisRevu.com, CannabisWerx.com, CBDWerx.com, CBDTherapeutix.com, HempExtractRX.com, HempExtractReview.com, CBDTherapyRX.com and a number of others. Interested domain name holders can contact CBDReporter through the contact page to list domain names for resale.

About CBDReporter.com

CBDReporter.com is a media company based in New Brunswick, NJ, that operates a CBD Product Information Portal.