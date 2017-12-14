Top 5 CBD Oil Brands For 2017 Get Ratings Update On CBDReporter.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

CBDReporter.com has released updated ratings and reviews of the top 5 CBD oil brands in 2017. The CBD oil brand that won the top spot is an organic CBD extract from an American company. The product is unique in that it is pure, meaning it contains no unnecessary ingredients, see here http://cbdreporter.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd-review/

CBDReporter.com is a popular destination for CBD brand profiles, ratings and reviews as well as news about the CBD market in the United States, Canada and Europe. The organization publishes reviews of most popular CBD products and adds new reviews of new CBD products monthly, see here http://cbdreporter.com/

Some of the current CBD brands reviewed on CBDReporter include CBDPure, CW Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Irie CBD, Endoca Hemp Oil, RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Vita CBD, Tasty Hemp Oil, Rick Simpson Oil, CBDPet, Pet Releaf CBD Hemp Oil, Canna-Pet, Innovet CBD For Pets, and others.

CBD products are extremely popular with new brands hitting the market regularly as a result of strong consumer interest. CBD oil is mostly extracted from industrial hemp grown in Europe or the United States. CBD can also be extracted from the same cannabis plant from which marijuana is derived, but most companies’ source their CBD extract from hemp. The reason for this is that sourcing from the cannabis plant would cause the compound THC to be present in the CBD. THC is, of course, the compound in cannabis that produces a psychoactive effect. But, CBD extracted from industrial hemp yields, at most, minimal levels of THC to the extent that there is no psychoactive side effect.

In addition to publishing reviews of popular CBD oil products for people, CBDReporter.com also has a section that profiles CBD oil for dogs and other animals. There is also a section on the site that is a marketplace for CBD domain names, a small market niche that has attracted much speculative interest in recent years.

The use of hemp for a variety of purposes goes back in history as long as 10,000 years ago. Among other purposes, it has been used as a clothing fabric and as an industrial fiber, for instance, for rope. Things have changed dramatically in recent years as hemp is sold in grocery stores as a protein powder, as cereal, as seeds for snacking, as a cooking or salad oil as well as for other uses. Recently, the WADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD oil (cannabidiol) from its prohibited substances list, so athletes can consume it.

CBDReporter.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website founded in 2016 and features profiles, ratings and reviews of popular CBD products. CBDReporter.com is not a store and does not sell products.

CBDReporter.com advises consumers to avoid any CBD brands that make any health claims about their products since any potential benefits are speculative until proven thus any such claims are inappropriate. CBDReporter.com further advises consumers to consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before using products containing the ingredient CBD, also known as cannabidiol, especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

About CBDReporter.com

CBDReporter.com is a media company based in New Brunswick, NJ, that operates a CBD Product Information Portal.