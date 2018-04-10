Tools4Boards Switch RIG and PUCK make it easy to consistently properly sharpen ski and snowboard edges allowing consumers to better enjoy their gear and overall experience.

Calgary, AB (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2018

Tools4Boards Switch RIG and PUCK successful in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018

The Red Dot Award is one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions dating back to 1955 and one of the top three design awards in the world along with iF (International Forum Design) and IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards).

The Red Dot jury comprised of some 39 recognised experts from around the world assessed the products individually using strict judging criteria and made its decision: Switch RIG and PUCK manufactured by Tools4Boards and designed by Sally Diener received the distinction “Honourable Mention”. Only products that win over the jury with a well-thought-through detail solution receive this award. Although companies and designers from 59 countries entered more than 6,300 products only 45 Honourable Mention awards were granted.

Switch RIG and PUCK make it easy to consistently properly sharpen ski and snowboard edges allowing consumers to better enjoy their gear and overall experience.

Switch RIG is 7 tools in 1 replacing 2 file guides, 3 base edge bevelers, 1 sidewall cutter and 1 scraper sharpener. Take down just enough sidewall to expose more side edge for filing using the 7° surface, then rotate RIG 180° to bevel and sharpen the side edge at either 2° or 3°. Place file on shim to bevel the base edge at .5°, .75°, or 1°. 0° surface provides a convenient fence to sharpen plexi scrapers using sandpaper.

PUCK diamond discs are double sided providing two different grits and may be placed on either side of each RIG tool bar and aligned with the + symbols on the surface so exactly the full diameter of the disc contacts the ski or snowboard metal edge for maximum cutting and polishing efficiency. PUCK may be hand-held or fastened to RIG using a spring clamp and easily placed or infinitely rotated to use the entire abrasive surface. PUCK is far easier to use than typical rectangular diamond stones.

“I want to congratulate the award winners sincerely on their wonderful success in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018. They showed that they are pursuing the right design strategy, and were able to win over the jury with a particularly well-executed detail of their design. Keep up the good work!”, said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award.

Rick Weissenborn of Tools4Boards added “As a brand our focus is creating innovative products that embody exceptional design. Our team is immensely proud Switch RIG and PUCK have been awarded the Red Dot and recognized for this”.

About Sally Diener

Sally Diener is an industrial design consultant for Open Design LLC based in Bend, Oregon with experience in design strategy, concept refinement, consumer research and manufacturing. Further information available at www.opendesignllc.com.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. Further information available at www.red-dot.de.

About Tools4Boards

Tools4Boards manufactures and sells innovative ski and snowboard tools, vises, stations and stands to a global market through select retailers and engages in direct selling through internet and catalog operations. Further information available at www.tools4boards.com.