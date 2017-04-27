Today’s Issues in Music Highlighted in "Songs for Social Change"

Renaissance Artists and Writers Association releases a new CD and kicks off its 2017 Songwriting Contest

Urbana, Illinois (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

The recently-released CD, Songs for Social Change, features a cross-genre’ mix of hiphop, reggae, funk, world-beat, folk and more, exploring issues such as homelessness, economic inequality, police brutality, racism and war in its eight-song line-up. Songs for Social Change, produced by the Renaissance Artists and Writers Association (RAWA) is the result of a 2016 contest that attracted more than 350 entries. (CD available at www.rawa.net.).

Formed in 1958, RAWA is a worldwide movement of artists, writers and musicians working to restore art to its role as an instrument for social change and awakening. Doug Watson, head of RAWA’s U.S. chapter, was overwhelmed by the response to their first-year contest. Entries are now being accepted at www.rawa.net for the 2017 Songs for Social Change contest.

“We are looking for songs that will open people’s eyes to the problems that exist in today’s world,” Watson said, “and inspire them to make the changes that will build a better tomorrow.” Last year’s winner received $500, noted Watson. The 2017 winner will receive $750. “All of the finalists had good songs,” said Watson of the 2016 contest. “It was hard to

pick a winner.”

The lead-off song on the CD is the winning entry, We Are One, from One World Tribe, an eclectic group of musicians working out of Pittsburg, PA and Buffalo, NY. One World Tribe features national recording artist and two-time Grammy Award-winner Terrance Simien.

About Renaissance Artists and Writers Association

