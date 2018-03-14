Toby Keith, Brad Paisley and Alabama Will Headline Citadel Country Spirit USA

A spectacular three-day country music festival comes to Chester County's Brandywine Valley August 24-26. Three-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m. (EST) March 16.

Glenmoore, Pa. (PRUnderground) March 14th, 2018

Country music superstars Alabama, Toby Keith and Brad Paisley will headline Citadel Country Spirit USA, a new, three-day country music festival coming to Chester County’s Brandywine Valley August 24-26, 2018.

Heralded as “the greatest country band of all time,” Alabama headlines on Friday, August 24. Toby Keith, undisputedly one of the modern era’s biggest super stars, headlines on Saturday, August 25. Megastar country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer Brad Paisley headlines on Sunday, August 26.

Citadel Country Spirit USA, being held at Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds, will feature more than 20 country music artists on two stages. The remainder of the lineup will be announced at a later date.

While great music is the main attraction, concert-goers will be treated to a spectacular festival experience, a country music celebration with an array of activities, food and libations to please every palate – from Sierra Nevada for beer drinkers to wine and spirits at the Barefoot Wine Garden and Jose Cuervo Saloon.

The country music spectacular comes to Chester County from the producer of Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival celebrating its fifth annual event in June. “It’s exciting to expand our portfolio to the East Coast,” Alan Jacoby, Impact Entertainment’s executive producer, said. “Our goal is to create the Mid-Atlantic region’s foremost annual country music festival.”

Hosted by the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau (CVB), thousands of fans from across the nation are projected to attend. The venue has a capacity of 15,000 daily.

Three-Day Super Early Bird Passes, starting from $189, go on sale at 10 a.m. (EST) on March 16 at www.countryspiritusa.com. Three-Day Pass prices increase on March 30. Single-day tickets also go on sale March 30. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

In addition to Citadel and the Chester County CVB, sponsors to date include: Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in U.S. competitions; Proximo Spirits, Inc., best known for importing and distributing Jose Cuervo; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., one of America’s premier craft breweries; and Etix, an international ticket service provider.

About Citadel Country Spirit USA

The producers of Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival, proudly present Citadel Country Spirit USA, an inaugural, three-day country music spectacular created to be the foremost annual country music festival in the Mid-Atlantic region. While country music artists are the main attraction, great festivals are more than great music. Located at the prestigious Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds in beautiful Chester County, Pennsylvania, Citadel Country Spirit USA will be a destination country celebration with an array of activities, food and libations to please every palate — from Sierra Nevada for beer drinkers to wine and spirits at the Barefoot Wine Garden and Jose Cuervo Saloon.

