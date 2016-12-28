To Do List In A Book Challenges the Status Quo—And Checks All The To-Do Boxes In A Daily Planner

Modern life is complicated—and for many people, their sprawling, unmanageable to-do list is the clearest indicator that life is spiraling out of control with ever-larger monster lists swallowing up whole days… only to spawn the same scenario all over again the next day.

It’s a common problem, and one that even the fanciest of planners hasn’t been able to fix—that is, until one company stood up and told the world “enough is enough” and took action against this modern day tyranny.

“It’s ironic that so many to-do lists and planners end up dragging us down. It’s so easy to get a planner and start off with great intentions and motivation, only to find yourself sunk under a scribble of to-dos, with not enough time, and eventually just giving up. It’s awful and discouraging and still leaves you with stuff to do!” said Matthew Laeng, creator of To Do List In A Book. “I wanted a daily planner that took less than five minutes to plan the day. I thought that there had to be a better way—one that worked, one without the trivial BS—something that made it easy to declutter the to-do and improve productivity. This book is the result of that!”

Launched in December 2016, just in time for a new year full of promise, To Do List In A Book is a masterpiece of minimalism in an industry where clutter lurks around every corner. Designed with the busy professional in mind, the book simplifies the to-do list into three simple daily categories:

MUST DO

SHOULD DO

COULD DO

These categories prioritize a smart streamlining of processes—and with each day covered by one page, users can either break down a single task within a priority box—or opt to quickly break down an intimidatingly large to-do into chunkier, manageable parts for optimized productivity.

“Ultimately, we want to help people accomplish the most important tasks they have today,” said Laeng. “I believe that people who continue to work on their own personal development and goals are much happier in life because they are constantly discovering and living to their fullest potential. This is a book about making habitual positive action daily, leading to long-term success without the clutter.”

