TMG Entertainment – 21st Silver State Awards – Women Awards Honored Prominent Women in Las Vegas

Elaine Wynn, Sen. Cortez Masto, Nancy Saitta, Dawn Gibbons, Chris Giunchigliani Paige Candee, Claytee White, Pia Zadora, & Adriana Arevalo – Honored at "Women Awards"

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) December 5th, 2017

The entertainment capital of the world had one of its most spectacular nights of elegance and style on Saturday, November 18, 2017, as the 21st Silver State Awards presented by Nevada State College recognized and honored nine of Nevada’s most prominent women.

Held in grand fashion with at the prestigious Caesar’s Palace, the ceremony was hosted by multi-award-winning actor Ian Buchanan, journalist Kendall Tenney, radio host Chet Buchanan, and honorary host Executive VP of Caesars Entertainment & past Silver State Award recipient Jan Jones Blackhurst.

Over 200 prominent guests gathered to honor women in Public Service, Gaming, Arts, Leisure, Hospitality, Entertainment, and Retail industries.

“It was TMG Entertainment Network’s privilege to continue the tradition of excellence by honoring and recognizing prominent women whose brilliance shine in their respected fields. “We bring out the Best of the Best!” in Nevada,” said award creator and producer Paolo Sadri. “Silver State awards are pleased to contribute to Komen’s effort for the fight against breast cancer by contributing to Komen- Nevada.”

Recognizing outstanding leadership, inspiration, vision, and innovations by individuals and organizations that have shaped women roles within public and private sectors of Las Vegas. The awards recipients and honorees reflected on the wide spectrum of accomplishments these outstanding women have achieved.

Honoree Award Recipients:

US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto – recipient of the “Leadership Award”

Elaine Wynn – recipient of the “Trailblazer Award”

Comm. Chris Giunchiglani – recipient of the “Jim Rogers-Spirit of Education Award”

Comm. Dawn Gibbons – recipient of the “Excellence in Service Award”

Chief Justice Nancy Saitta – recipient of the “William Andrews Clark –

Lifetime Achievement Award”

Claytee White – recipient of the “Humanitarian Award”

Paige Candee – recipient of the “Entrepreneur Award”

Adriana Arevalo – recipient of the “Hispanic Woman of Distinction Award”

Pia Zadora – recipient of the “Entertainment Pioneer Award”

In addition, 22 voted categories were included with more than 38,00 votes cast, including categories such as Best Local Coach/Motivational (Galit Ventura-Rozen), Best Public Relations /Advertising/Marketing Firm (One7 Communications & Rossetti Public Relations), and Executive of The Year (Cathy Tull – LVCVA & Jerrie E. Merrit – Bank of Nevada). Partial list…

About Silver State Awards:

Created in 2013 by TMG Entertainment Network, SSA honors and recognizes excellence and exemplary achievements by individuals and companies in the great state of Nevada. The “Silver State awards” are the only on-stage production awards presentation of its kind that is in English and Spanish in Nevada. The “Silver State Awards” are the only on-stage production awards presentation of its kind that is in English and Spanish in Nevada. There are five (5) Silver State Awards including, Women Awards, Culinary Awards, Latino Awards, “Best of the Best” Awards and the new edition, Journalism Award each with its own focus, list of categories, dates and non-profit partners.

About TMG Entertainment

Founded in 1991, TMG Entertainment is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami, Beverly Hills, Houston, and Phoenix. Throughout the last two decades, the name TMG has become synonymous with the creation and development of unique and high-profile signature projects. www.tmgintl.com.

