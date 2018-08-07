TMCIGlobal Launches the Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Cannabis Online CME Course

TMCIGlobal releases an online state-approved medical cannabis CME course for Ohio State healthcare providers.

The Medical Cannabis Institute (TMCIGlobal) has released the Ohio State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Cannabis online CME course.

Per the medical board rules outlined in OAC 4731-32, applicants planning to apply to The State Medical Board of Ohio for a Certificate to Recommend (CTR) cannabis to their patients must complete at least two hours of continuing medical education, annually, in a course or courses certified by the Ohio State Medical Association or the Ohio Osteopathic Association.

TMCIGlobal‘s course is certified by the Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA) to meet the education requirements set forth by the State Medical Board of Ohio, and will give Ohio State healthcare providers access to approved, evidence-based educational content.

The course provides up to 2 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™, 2 ACPE contact hours, 2 ANCC contact hours, and 2 contact hours of pharmacotherapy credit for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses. Learners have one year after activation to complete the state-approved, mobile-friendly course. This activity is jointly provided by the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine and TMCIGlobal.

The course covers the following required topic areas: Ohio continuing education information, the endocannabinoid system, the pharmacology of cannabis, dosing best practices, methods of administration, qualifying patient conditions and treatments, and cannabis use disorders and precautions.

For additional information visit the website, contact us via phone 844.490.2569, or email info@tmciglobal.org.

About TMCI Global

TMCIGlobal provides online medical education for healthcare professionals who want to learn more about medical cannabis and its potential clinical applications through science-based, accredited courses that help professionals deliver quality care and address patient questions. TMCIGlobal works with organizations that are recognized as pillars of medical cannabis learning and brings their valuable medical expertise to the healthcare community via an ever-growing online course catalog.