TISOH executive director recognized on 50 most intriguing alumni list

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, a 50 most intriguing alumni list of profiles was released.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) February 1st, 2018

The International School of Hospitality (TISOH) announced that Timothy Lam, Executive Director, was included in a special series highlighting 50 most intriguing alumni as part of the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality’s 50th anniversary celebration. The featured article “Charting His Own Course: Timothy Lam”, articulates the ways in which UNLV elevated his understanding of hospitality.

“I got my start in hospitality at the Harrah College. I am very grateful for my education there. This is a special year with the opening of the beautiful and innovative Hospitality Hall. Under the leadership of Dr. Stowe Shoemaker, the College can look forward to an incredibly bright 50-years ahead.” said Lam.

The William F. Harrah College of Hospitality offers world class graduate and undergraduate degree programs as part of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, a major, urban research institution.

