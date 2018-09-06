Tired of Allergy Meds? AllergyEasy Oral Drops Provide a Natural Solution

Allergy medications bring a host of unwanted side effects, but AllergyEasy oral immunotherapy drops offer a natural, long-term allergy solution.

Allergy drugs are often the treatment of choice for seasonal allergies, which affect at least 1 out of every 5 Americans. But while allergy medications can take the edge off of some symptoms, they can also cause a range of harmful side effects. That’s why many physicians are now prescribing a more natural, long-lasting solution with AllergyEasy oral immunotherapy drops.

AllergyEasy drops work much like allergy shots, except that antigen is dispensed as liquid droplets under the tongue instead of being injected into the skin. The antigen helps the body develop immunity to the very things that once made it miserable, including dust, tree and grass pollens, pet dander, and more. Drops have a favorable enough safety profile that they can be administered in the comfort of home rather than at the doctor’s office, making them a convenient choice.

Medications, such as antihistamines, decongestants, and corticosteroids may work for people who have short-lived, seasonal allergy symptoms, but they come with some drawbacks:

Short-term effects. Allergy drugs only address the symptoms of allergy, not the actual source of the allergy. If patients stop the medications, their symptoms will return.

Harmful side effects. Antihistamines can cause sedation, heart palpitations, and depression. Pseudoephedrine (found in decongestants) can lead to irregular heart rhythms, sedation, seizures, hallucinations, and difficulty breathing. Corticosteroids have been linked to yeast infections, acne, weight gain, bone loss, and more.

Under-the-tongue allergy drops (also known as sublingual immunotherapy) provide an enduring solution because they can actually change the underlying allergy, not just its symptoms. The drops are also free of significant side effects because they don’t contain the chemicals of synthetic medications. Rather, they are made of all-natural allergen extracts mixed into a saline solution.

Stuart Agren, M.D., AllergyEasy founder, said that there has never been a significant reaction to the allergy drops in the 30 years that doctors have been prescribing them through the AllergyEasy program.

“The drops don’t react with other medications, and they’re great for young children because they are so safe,” said Dr. Agren.

Agren said that patients who are affected by allergy symptoms for more than three months of the year may benefit from allergy drops.

“Medications may work for patients who have short bursts of seasonal allergies, but those who experience symptoms over multiple seasons are usually better off ditching the harmful effects of medications and choosing the natural, long-term benefits of allergy drops,” said Dr. Agren.

Drops may produce immune modulation over time, which means that the body may no longer react to allergens in the environment anymore. This is attractive to patients who would otherwise face a lifetime of taking medications just to keep symptoms at bay.

Primary care physicians around the country are prescribing the drops. Naturopathic physicians can also prescribe sublingual immunotherapy in states where they have prescribing rights. Doctors start by ordering an allergy test kit and gauging patients’ reactions to various allergen extracts. They can then prescribe custom-made allergy drops through the AllergyEasy turnkey allergy treatment program.

Dr. Agren said that the drops benefit both allergic patients and prescribing physicians.

“Patients can get all-natural allergy relief that lasts long-term, and physicians can increase the profits of their medical practice while effectively addressing the growing allergy epidemic,” said Dr. Agren. “It’s a win-win.”

