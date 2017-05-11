Tinman Kinetics Enters $5M IBM Watson AI XPRIZE ®

Tinman Kinetics, a Colorado company, made the first big cut to enter the $5 million dollar IBM Watson AI XPRIZE to address humanities grand challenges.

Golden, Colorado (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2017

Tinman Kinetics, a new technology development and consulting software company, announced today announced its official entry into the IBM Watson AI XPRIZE®, a global competition challenging teams to develop powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications and demonstrate how humans can collaborate with AIs to tackle the world’s grand challenges. Team Tinman Kinetics, headquartered in Golden, Colorado, USA is among 146 teams from 22 countries that are competing for the $5M prize purse.

Tinman Kinetics was founded in 2016 with the mission to apply and deliver true innovation in adaptive and cognitive technologies like Artificial Intelligence to real world business problems and in so doing be a positive voice and influencer for this rapidly growing industry. They’re approach is “human centric AI through practical approaches to transactional modeling, semantic artificial intelligence, and measurable customer experience”, according to Principal and Founder Justin Williams.

“We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with teams around the world to undertake humanity’s grand challenges through artificial intelligence empowered people. XPRIZE and IBM has put together something really special in this competition and we can’t wait to see all the creative solutions that will be generated through this high-profile platform. It’s a perfect fit for Tinman Kinetics where we firmly believe in ‘technology with heart’ because we all know AI can be a double-edged sword and the lasting impact it will have will be in the hands of its pioneers.”, says Principal and Founder Justin Williams.

“This XPRIZE competition ignited an impressive number of teams from all over the globe, and we look forward to seeing how they will push AI and cognitive computing towards new innovations that solve problems across industries and demonstrate how AI can be used as a tool for good,” said Amir Banifatemi, prize lead for the IBM Watson AI XPRIZE.

For more information about team Tinman Kinetics, please visit www.tinmankinetics.com. High-resolution images, video and other team materials are available upon request.

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competition models to solve the world’s grandest challenges. XPRIZE utilizes a unique combination of gamification, crowd-sourcing, incentive prize theory, and exponential technologies as a formula to make 10x (vs. 10%) impact in the grand challenge domains facing our world. XPRIZE’s philosophy is that—under the right circumstances— igniting rapid experimentation from a variety of diverse lenses is the most efficient and effective method to driving exponential impact and solutions to grand challenges. Active competitions include the $30M Google Lunar XPRIZE, the $20M NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, the $15M Global Learning XPRIZE, the $10M Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, the $7M Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, the $7M Barbara Bush Foundation Adult Literacy XPRIZE, the $5M IBM Watson AI XPRIZE, the $1.75M Water Abundance XPRIZE and the $1M Anu & Naveen Jain Women’s Safety XPRIZE. For more information, visit http://www.xprize.org/.

About Tinman Kinetics, LLC

