Tingey Injury Law Firm in Las Vegas Welcomes Two New Personal Injury Attorneys

Tingey Injury Law Firm Welcomes Taylor Oblad and Justin Dewey to its team of personal injury lawyers.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) August 31st, 2018

Attorneys at Tingey Injury Law Firm welcome two highly qualified personal injury attorneys to their firm—Taylor Oblad and Justin Dewey.

Tingey Injury Law Firm aims to provide the highest quality legal representation and counsel to people whose lives have been affected by injuries due to auto accidents, work injuries, wrongful deaths, premises injuries, dog bites, and more. Oblad and Dewey join the ranks of the firm’s dedicated attorneys who are passionate about fighting for the rights of their clients to ensure that they receive all of the benefits that they are entitled to.

“We are pleased to welcome Taylor Oblad and Justin Dewey,” said attorney Dean Tingey. “Our top priority in expanding our team was to find lawyers who embrace our same values and philosophies. We are confident that attorneys Oblad and Dewey will provide our clients with the highest levels of service and expertise.”

Tingey Injury Law Firm lawyers are among the top accident attorneys in the Las Vegas area. They maintain a reputation for thoroughness and preparedness that is recognized and respected in the local legal community.

The firm’s attorneys work closely with their clients and apply decades of experience and expertise to achieve the most successful case outcomes. They are known for being honest, dedicated, experienced professionals who take their responsibilities seriously, knowing that the results they achieve have a lasting impact on their clients’ lives.

The team at Tingey Injury Law Firm emphasizes regular communication with clients, persistent and vigorous advocacy, and attention to all aspects of their cases. Regardless of the size of the case, they work to ensure that clients receive excellent medical care and the full compensation that they are entitled to.

To learn more about the firm and its new lawyers, visit www.TingeyLawFirm.com.

About Tingey Injury Law Firm

Tingey Injury Law Firm aims to provide the highest quality legal representation and counsel for those affected by personal injuries in Las Vegas. Cases include auto accident, wrongful death, work injury, personal injury (such as a slip and fall, or trip and fall), or dog bite. Their attorneys maintain a reputation for thoroughness and preparedness that is recognized in the local community.