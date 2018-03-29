Timothy SY Lam Foundation Offering Scholarships to ILEA Las Vegas Event Professionals

The Timothy S. Y. Lam Foundation (TSYLF) is pleased to announce the establishment of the TSYLF/ILEA Las Vegas Membership Scholarship. TSYLF is providing funding for ten (10) International Live Event Association Las Vegas Chapter Memberships for the upcoming 2018-2019 Season for a total value of nearly $5,000.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

TIMOTHY S.Y. LAM FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP FOR ILEA LAS VEGAS MEMBERSHIPS

The Timothy S. Y. Lam Foundation (TSYLF) is pleased to announce the establishment of the TSYLF/ILEA Las Vegas Membership Scholarship. TSYLF is providing funding for ten (10) International Live Event Association Las Vegas Chapter Memberships for the upcoming 2018-2019 Season for a total value of nearly $5,000.

“The scholarships provided by the Timothy S. Y. Lam Foundation for the ILEA Las Vegas Chapter will allow members to join this amazing organization and will help to foster a new generation of event professionals in Las Vegas,” said Erin Kneesel, President of the ILEA Las Vegas Chapter. “The ILEA Las Vegas Chapter is becoming a more diverse chapter each year and these scholarships will help to provide more people the opportunity for membership to a worldwide network of event professionals.”

The TSYLF/ILEA Las Vegas Membership Scholarship is an extension of the Timothy S.Y. Lam Foundation’s commitment to supporting individuals in the hospitality industry wanting to advance their careers through education. For more information on scholarship requirements, and to apply online, visit http://bit.ly/ilealvscholarship. The deadline to apply is May 8, 2018.

About Timothy S.Y. Lam Foundation

The Timothy S. Y. Lam Foundation (TSYLF) is a 501(c)(3) – private foundation established in 2012 to honor the legacy of Timothy S Y Lam by supporting the professional development and academic advancement of the hospitality industry. The mission of TSYLF is to support research, education and training within the hospitality industry by bestowing scholarships and grants to those seeking careers or advancement in the hospitality industry; funding education programs that promote the hospitality industry; and awarding research grants to those interested in blending academia with practical industry know-how. For more information on scholarship and grant opportunities visit www.timothysylam.org