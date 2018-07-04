Tikato, A Successful Startup that Helps People to Shop by Spending Less Money

Tikato launches PlusVoucherCode, a voucher and discount platform, to help people save money whatever they’re shopping for.

Vicenza, Italy (PRUnderground) July 4th, 2018

Tikato is a startup that offers discounts and helps consumers spend less money on online shopping. The discounts and coupons offered by this company are published in the PlusVoucherCode portal, similar to the famous VoucherCodes website but with a completely different mission.

Tikato tries to help people save money by buying as efficiently as possible. It also helps brands and retailers acquire more customers by creating a centralized platform where coupons and discounts are offered to potential consumers. To increase sales and offer cheaper prices, Tikato has also launched a site for the Italian market, called PiuCodiciSconto, which in 2017 has spread over 40,000 coupons and generated 7 million visits.

This startup has helped many people and companies. The most interesting thing about this company is that it was born from a team of young people with no degree or experience in the field. Tikato was founded by three men passionate about the sector with the aim of helping people to spend less when shopping. Even without a university degree and great resources, Tikato manages to cooperate with the best brands to offer discounts and deals to its users.

In addition to providing discount codes, the owners of Tikato want to pass this message: to be successful you do not need a degree. Persistence, tenacity and innovations are the best way to achieve success.

“Tikato has worked with over 10,000 brands and retailers, allowing users to take advantage of fantastic deals in PlusVoucherCode. So far we have provided over 40,000 coupons and offers thanks to our team that works with the leading brands to offer even cheaper discounts to customers.” said Alberto Reghelin, the CEO of Tikato.

PlusVoucherCode offers attractive coupons every single day. Alberto Reghelin advises users to pay more attention to the website during special events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Christmas. This is because there are always more discounts offered during those periods.

About Tikato

Tikato is the successful startup behind the popular discount platforms, PlusVoucherCode and PiuCodiciSconto. This company aspires to provide an efficient and easy-access platform for shops and brands, in which to advertise offers and discounts to a wider audience. Tikato’s primary goal is to help consumers save money when they shop online.

For more information, please visit: www.tikato.it

