Ties Make a Comeback Thanks to Antonio Stefano, the Brand That Donates 49% of Profits to Abused Dogs

Los Angeles, California (PRUnderground) April 7th, 2017

Ties have been boring for the longest time, mostly since the passing of Gianni Versace. Well, Antonio Stefano has decided to give ties a life after all these years and leaders worldwide are embracing them.

Antonio Stefano was created by a dog lover, Stefano Riznyk, who had two goals. Since Mr Versace’s passing, Stefano has had trouble finding ties that were colorful and expressive, but classy. On the other hand, he had wanted to find a way to raise money for abused dogs that was sustainable, and so he launched a clothing brand.

Although the brand started with men’s ties, they are in the process of having their female line produced, starting with a stunning bathrobe that will get the results any woman is looking for. At this time they have a line of 20 ties, all available in 3 sizes: the standard 58”, 3 inches shorter, and 6 inches longer. One of their slogans in: Size Does Not Matter, Fit Does, a quote sure to be remembered for years to come.

The brand looks forward to providing men with an accessory that separates them from the pack, a brand that speaks to the leader inside of them, and they have 20 choices in 3 sizes to do that with.

Men can only modify their ties, watches, or belts without seeming mainstream states Stefano Riznyk, the Chief Creative Officer and CEO. Even unique shoes, states Mr Riznyk, can keep one out of the boardroom. However, a tie, more than any other accessory, can separate a leader from the pack, he states.

Regardless of the tie chosen, he states, as long as it isn’t plain-colored, striped, or dotted, it can offer recognition that cannot otherwise be obtained. A tie can separate a man more than any other accessory he can obtain, and can make statements that are memorable, as well as helping to break the ice at networking and social event. Antonio Stefano aims to take the lead in this area, allowing men to stand out in a crowd. Ironically, states Stefano, Mr Versace inspired his company to make unique ties, yet one of Gianni’s books that he owns is called “Men Without Ties”!

