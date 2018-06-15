Ticketron – Cheap Tickets With No Service Fees. Sports Tickets, Concert Tickets, Broadway Tickets

Ticketron announces the end of service fees on purchases of all sports concert and Broadway tickets. Our new pricing structure allows us to offer the lowest prices online.
New York City, NY (PRUnderground) June 15th, 2018
Ticketron.com has now officially gone fee free on tickets to sports concert and theatre events nationwide.
Other sites have now taken to the process of showing customers a discount, or lower price. This little trick seems to work well, unitl you go to the checkout, the ticket you see listed as $100, is now between $125 to $135 after the hidden fees appear. We found that sites that offer discounted tickets are the sites that have the CRAZIEST SERVICE CHARGES. The lower the ticket price, the higher the fees.
We discovered that transparancy and lower pricing is the key to customer loyalty.
Ticketron has elminated any and all hidden service fees on all tickets. To top that offer, we have kept our final pricing below all other sites.
What do we mean by final price? We mean this!
You see the same ticket listed at Ticketron and Site A.
Ticketron Priced at $115
Site A Priced at $100
Here is what happens next!
Remember this when shopping for tickets. It is not the ticket price you see that makes the deal. It is the final price you pay. We beat them all.
OUR PRICING WORKS FOR MANY REASONS
2) We do not leave our customers guessing how much the fees are going to be at the checkout.
3) Our transparancy builds trust, our customers trust sites who do not play pricing games.As the saying goes “Honesty is the best policy.” Here at Ticketron, we agree 100%. Other sites use service fees to increase prices at the end of a transaction, something Ticketron does not do.
The ticket price you see on this page is the same price you will see when you go to purchase your tickets.
Buy Tickets to see your favorite artist, band, team, or show at the lowest prices. Click Here To Visit Ticketron
Ticketron.com stocks all levels of seating and price ranges to all professional sports events, all concerts nationwide as well as Broadway shows in New York and on tour in cities throughout the USA!
Ticketron.com also offers a safe online buying experience for tickets.
Stop paying astronomical service fees! Shop with Ticketron.com and pay only the price of the ticket!
Follow on Social Media for Special Deals and Discounts
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ticketron
Ticketron.com
Live Customer Support
Order By Phone Toll Free 7 Days a Week
(888) 345-0872
Browse the largest inventory of tickets to Sports, concert and theatre events and save at https://www.Ticketron.com
Disclaimer: Ticketron.com is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
About Ticketron
Ticketron is the name many ticket buyers grew up on. Before there was Ticketmaster, there was Ticketron, the company that created electronic ticketing. Now Ticketron returns as an online leader in the digital age. With the largest inventory of tickets on the largest marketplace, Ticketron is the source for tickets nationwide to the hottest sports concert and theatre events.
Original Press Release.
Source: PRUnderground.com