Ticketron – Cheap Tickets With No Service Fees. Sports Tickets, Concert Tickets, Broadway Tickets

We set out to evaluate our competitors and see just how much is being charged to consumers on top of the listed ticket price shown. Surprisingly, we found our competitors utilizing many different methods to entice customers.Many of the pricing structures were shocking. The basic maneuver was the standard 18% service charge many sites are charging once you have gone through the checkout process, bam the ticket is not $100.00 as you thought but now it is $118.00. Surprise Surprise.

Other sites have now taken to the process of showing customers a discount, or lower price. This little trick seems to work well, unitl you go to the checkout, the ticket you see listed as $100, is now between $125 to $135 after the hidden fees appear. We found that sites that offer discounted tickets are the sites that have the CRAZIEST SERVICE CHARGES. The lower the ticket price, the higher the fees.

We discovered that transparancy and lower pricing is the key to customer loyalty.

Ticketron has elminated any and all hidden service fees on all tickets. To top that offer, we have kept our final pricing below all other sites.

What do we mean by final price? We mean this!

You see the same ticket listed at Ticketron and Site A.

Ticketron Priced at $115

Site A Priced at $100