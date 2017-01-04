Thunder, An Elephant’s Journey, Saving the World One Animal at a Time with the Arkwatch Foundation

Arkwatchfoundation.org The Arkwatch Foundation dedicates itself to some of the most pressing environmental problems in the history of the planet: the depletion of rare animal species by man-made and environmental forces, global warming, the degradation of threatened ecosystems, the health impact of environmental change, and the pressing need for educational advancement in the world.

This foundation supports efforts to reunite poached animals with their indigenous environments, establish safe havens that protect them, and allow controlled breeding before their reintrocuction, educate all interested people who care for the planet, or who are just discovering the magnitude of our environmental problems.

Thunder: An Elephant’s Journey

Erik Daniel Shein & L. M. Reker

Thunder: An Elephant’s Journey is a story that will enspire our childeren for generations to come. Its ability to educate our youth about the preservation and protection of animals makes it a great addition to our efforts at the Arkwatch Foundation.

Thunder’s authors, Erik Daniel Shein & L. M. Reker, believe that it is important to teach our children that animals are important to our world and their preservation has a global impact on all of us. As active members of the Arkwatch Foundation, some of the proceeds from sales will go to the Arkwatch Foundation.

About World Castle Publishing

