THS Hosts a One Night Only Theatrical Screening of New Movie Palace Documentary

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 12th, 2017

The Theatre Historical Society of America (THS) is hosting a special theatrical screening of the new documentary, Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace, at a one-night only event at the Million Dollar Theatre in Downtown, Los Angeles.

At this special screening, guests at the legendary Million Dollar Theatre will enjoy a documentary exploring the beauty and history of extraordinary movie palaces. Event ticket includes a Q&A with the filmmakers following the screening, and concessions will be available.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are on-sale now for $25 at Showclix.com/event/GoingAttactions. This special event is part of the 47th annual THS Conclave Theatre Tour held June 26-July 1, 2017. Guests who registered for THS’ Full Conclave Registration do not have to purchase a ticket as the event is included.

Further information on Conclave 2017 can be found by visiting historictheatres.org/conclave-theatre-tour.

“We are excited to share this THS supported documentary film that honors and commemorates historic movie palaces. We invite the entire LA community to join us for a memorable evening at this one night only fundraiser for THS,” said Executive Director, Richard L. Fosbrink.

About Theatre Historical Society of America

Founded in 1969 as a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the rich history of America’s historic theatres, the Theatre Historical Society of America (THS) exists today as a common ground for all who value the role of these historic structures in our architectural, cultural and social and history. Through preservation of the collections in the American Theatre Architecture Archive and our educational programming, including our flagship publication Marquee™ and Conclave Theatre Tour, THS increases awareness, appreciation and scholarly study of America’s theatres. Visit THS online at historictheatres.org.