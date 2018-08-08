Thriveworks Counseling Franchise Expanding in Fredericksburg and Ashland

Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite’s sales and leasing associate Cameron Coleman assisted a Thriveworks counseling franchisee, Colette Brooks, to expand Thriveworks’ outgrown office space in Fredericksburg and add a 2nd location in Ashland, VA, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2018 respectively.

Fredericksburg, VA (PRUnderground) August 8th, 2018

Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite’s sales and leasing associate Cameron Coleman assisted a Thriveworks counseling franchisee, Colette Brooks, to expand Thriveworks’ outgrown office space in Fredericksburg and add a 2nd location in Ashland, VA, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2018 respectively.

Just over 6 months ago, Thriveworks Counseling opened their first Fredericksburg location at 701 Kenmore Ave in the Mill Race Commons office complex. Due to Thriveworks’ success in their first year, they quickly outgrew their 7 offices in the 1,375 SF space, resulting in an expansion into the adjacent vacant space. This expansion added 7 more offices, a larger reception, and a kitchenette in 1,579 SF—more than doubling their footprint at Mill Race Commons for a total of roughly 3,000 SF. The expansion space is expected to open at the end of 2018.

Building on Brooks’ success in Fredericksburg, Thriveworks Counseling has decided on a southbound expansion into Ashland, VA with 10 offices, a large reception area, and a kitchenette in a 2,267 SF office space at 201 N Washington St (pictured below). The Ashland location is expected to open this fall.

For Colette Brooks, MA, Ed and Owner of Thriveworks in Fredericksburg, it’s all about “opening new possibilities and new potential”. Brooks and her staff of counselors seek to “identify goals and build a plan of action to help [their patients] get clear, unstuck and find balance.”

