Thousands flock to Mexico for more affordable dental care (Sam Dental)

“Dental tourism” has become more and more popular in recent years. Dentists on both sides of the Mexican-American border are taking notice.

Dental tourism is the practice of going to a different country to get dental work done. It is often practiced by Americans because of overinflated dental costs in their country. There are often more affordable options for the same treatment south of the border.

While dental tourism has many American dentists and dental practices scratching their heads, business is booming on the Mexican side of the border. Many Mexican dental clinics are showing true initiative and stepping up to help both people in their own country and Americans looking for more affordable options.

One such clinic is Sam Dental, a state-of-the-art dental facility in Tijuana, Baja California. Its proximity to the American border, along with its employment of board-certified, English speaking dentists and a friendly and helpful staff, has brought it huge success.

This success has allowed them to expand their facilities even further and hire some of the best dentists in the Americas. Although their client list is already very large, there is still some room for new dental patients in 2017.

Sam Dental encourages Americans who need or want dental work to contact them as soon as possible to discuss how much money they can save south of the border.

Sam Dental is a state-of-the-art dental facility offering any and all dental services to US clients seeking more affordable dental care in Tijuana, Mexico. It employs board-certified, English-speaking dentists and guarantees its dental work, and also offers clients assistance with travel arrangement and expenses in some cases.

