Thomas W. Blessing Joins Massillamany Jeter & Carson LLP

Fishers, IN (PRUnderground) February 12th, 2018

Massillamany Jeter & Carson LLP has announced that Thomas W. Blessing has joined the Firm as a partner and will be team leader for the Firm’s Education Law Practice Group. He represents parents and students with claims arising under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Article 7, Section 504, Title IX and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition to his special education practice, Mr. Blessing represents victims of sexual abuse, personal injury and wrongful death. He also represents small business owners with their litigation matters. Blessing has handled several appeals and argued before the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Indiana Supreme Court and Indiana Court of Appeals.

Blessing’s primary focus is on helping children with special needs and their parents in disputes with public school districts over their Individualized Education Programs (IEP) by prosecuting Due Process Hearing Requests. He also represents students who have been suspended or expelled from school, are victims of bullying or disability discrimination or who have been injured at school as the result of negligence or abuse. “Tom has a reputation for fighting for the rights of parents and their children with his compassionate counseling and passionate advocacy,” said Partner Mario Massillamany. “Additionally, Tom’s knowledge and experience presenting cases before hearing officers and state and in state and federal courts have made him one of the top education law attorneys in the State of Indiana.”

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Blessing represented several major insurance companies and corporations, including Coca-Cola Bottling, McDonald’s franchisees, ADT Security Systems, Cintas Corporation and TransUnion. He has earned the prestigious AV (Pre-Eminentô) Rating, the highest recognized by Martindale-Hubbell, a national peer review system. In 2009, Mr. Blessing was certified as a Life Member in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an elite national organization of trial lawyers who have recovered $2 million or more for a client.

After graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from DePauw University, Blessing earned his law degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. In law school, Blessing was on the Dean’s Tutorial Society and was names Best Advocate in Moot Court. Blessing is admitted to practice in all state and federal courts in Indiana. In 2011, Blessing was selected to join The National Trial Lawyers Association. Membership is limited to the top 100 trial lawyers from each state. Selection is extended to civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys by special invitation. Candidates are considered for membership based on superior qualifications, leadership, reputation, influence, stature and profile in the trial lawyer community.

Massillamany Jeter & Carson LLP is a full-service law firm based in Fishers but serving the entire State of Indiana. The firm focuses its practice in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, corporate law, civil litigation, family law, education law, estate planning, appeals and government services. The Firm has offices in Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Plainfield, Greenwood, and Lawrence.

