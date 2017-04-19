This year’s Reading and Leeds Festival Line-up – Woodlands Hotel, Leeds

Another year, another festival. We might not be able to compete with the weather and glamour of Coachella here in the UK

Another year, another festival. We might not be able to compete with the weather and glamour of Coachella here in the UK, we do however have the music! With more and more festivals cropping up each year, it’s becoming difficult to decide which is the best one to go to. Obviously, the line-up guides you. If you’re into something low key there are an abundance of small regional music and food festivals offering something for everyone.

For those looking for the atmosphere a big festival offers, Reading and Leeds is hard to beat. With this year’s line-up including Kasabian, Eminem and Muse. Leeds festival 2017 is looking to be one of the best yet. Of course, it isn’t just the music the majority of festival goers enjoy. For many, camping is a huge part of the experience. If, however, you are one of those who prefers an ensuite bathroom as opposed to a chemical toilet, booking a hotel early is essential.

Leeds Festival Hotels will be selling out thick and fast over the coming weeks. If you’re looking for a boutique hotel in Leeds rather than glamping it, Woodlands Hotel, Leeds is difficult to beat. Set in beautiful landscaped gardens, this stunning boutique hotel offers all the amenities you would expect from a boutique experience. Woodlands is one of the finest luxury hotels in Leeds. At just 25 minutes from the Leeds Festival site at Bramham, Woodlands is the perfect place to stay if you want to experience the music and atmosphere, just without having to put a tent up!

Being located so close to Leeds City Centre, means you can combine your festival experience with a spot of retail therapy, or take in the sights of this cosmopolitan city. Not only is Woodlands a beautiful boutique hotel, it is also one of the most stunning wedding venues in Yorkshire.

For more information about booking, contact the hotels dedicated team on 0113 2381488 or visit their website www.woodlandsleeds.com

