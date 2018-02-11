This is the best Sling Bag for everyday carry on google and amazon : The Dragon Ninja Tactical Sling

Nashville owned and operated Dragon Ninja has the best Sling Bag for everyday Carry at unbelievable prices and FREE shipping on Amazon.com

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) February 11th, 2018

Not only did we select this bag as our choice, so did amazon.com. We googled sling bag and quickly found this Dragon Ninja Tactical Sling Bag on amazon. It was wearing the navy blue “Amazon’s choice” badge. It had glaring 5 star reviews from customers like Kimberely exclaiming “There are multiple pockets and pouches both interior and exterior for anything one could need to carry. My second TacSling (and I will definitely be ordering several more!) will serve as my EDC. There is plenty of room for whatever equalizer one chooses, with pockets and pouches for equalizer food, targets, and the like. It is Molle compatible, which is a very attractive option for adding first-aid and other kits”

Upon continuing to read the reviews customers continued to mention their personal edc choice like “I LOVE it! Works perfect, i can fit all i need, including my Glock 19. Perfect!!” . It seems not only amazon themselves but also customers are flocking to the bag for their personal edc choices. I reached out to the owner of Dragon Ninja for comment on the brands success with the Sling Bag and got the following response : We are thrilled as a small business in Nashville to be thriving with our customers on and off amazon and google. It was our goal from the start to offer the very best quality products to customers who pay their hard earned money so they deserve the very best. We will continue to innovate with great products at great value and offer free shipping on amazon.com.”

This bag is the perfect size for EDC and is waterproof and abrasion resistant. It’s designed to operate in varying cimates weather conditions (extreme or not) and has MOLLE webbing on the sides and front and even includes a detachable Tactical Patch bearing the Iconic Dragon Ninja Logo. This is a MUST HAVE! Get yours now on amazon by clicking the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Dragon-Ninja-Tactical-Backpack-Military/dp/B076MM2CMC/ref=sr_1_103?ie=UTF8&qid=1513222029&sr=8-103&keywords=tactical+sling+bag

About Dragon Ninja

Dragon Ninja is a Tactical Sports and Outdoors Apparel Company located in Nashville, TN. Dragon Ninjas Product Line Features Tactical Bags and Backpacks, Tactical Waist Belts, Outdoor First Aid Kits and Survival Kits. Enter our VIP List at dragonninja.org for FREE tactical gear and exclusive deals and coupons up to 80% off!