This Extreme Rib Rack is the ‘Holy Grail’ of BBQ Accessories

The BBQ Guru introduces the Rib Rings: an insanely clever outdoor cooking tool will make you wonder how you ever lived without it

Warminster, PA (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

The BBQ Guru, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative BBQ equipment, has launched the Rib Rings. The extreme rib rack and chicken roaster is the first and only BBQ accessory that allows rib fanatics to expand their cooking space by placing meat in an upright circular pattern.

The absolute best cooking tool for entertaining outdoors, the patent-pending design more than doubles grill capacity and simultaneously cooks 6 racks of St. Louis or baby back ribs in bulk or 5 racks of ribs and a whole chicken to perfection. The Rib Rings can support the full length of three racks of trimmed ribs in the outermost ring, two racks in the middle, plus one rack of ribs or one whole chicken in the center ring.

FEATURES:

More than doubles grilling space

Huge! Holds up to 6 racks of trimmed St. Louis or baby back ribs

Evenly cooks food to perfection

Oven & dishwasher safe: ideal for both backyard barbecue grills and home kitchen use

Made with nickel plated steel for long lasting use

Aluminum drip pan for easy clean up

Fits any grill with an 18” or larger diameter

Included temperature probe accessory holds pit probe in place

Only $49.99: unique gift for any occasion

The clever and innovative design evenly cooks both sides of meat at the same time by allowing air to precisely flow across the food. An included reusable aluminum drip pan makes the disposal of grease easy, fast, and convenient. Simply keep mess to a minimum by placing the drip pan underneath the Rib Rings. Made with heavy-duty nickel plated carbon steel, the cutting-edge BBQ accessory is designed for long lasting durability and rust and corrosion resistance. For added convenience, the Rib Rings is oven and dishwasher-safe, making it ideal for everyday use.

The Rib Rings comes with a stainless steel temperature probe holder that easily hooks onto the rings. This allows users to securely fasten a temperature probe in place and keep track of cooking temperatures for insanely delicious slow-cooked ribs. A must-have for your next backyard barbecue, the Rib Rings can be used on all round kettle, bullet style, drum, and ceramic grills and smokers that have an 18” or larger diameter.

Titled the “World’s Best Rib Maker”, Robert “BBQ Bob” Trudnak is the inventor behind the Rib Rings and Director of Sales and Marketing at BBQ Guru. He says his inspiration came from years of cooking ribs for his friends and family, but never having enough grilling space. He tried different rib racks, but they were all the same shape and held ribs lengthwise.

“I had to use several Weber and ceramic grills in order to cook enough ribs to feed everyone,” says Trudnak. “I had a problem that I knew I wanted to solve.”

After sitting on the concept and tweaking the design for years, Trudnak says he finally decided to make a move and bring his sketches to life.

“I knew it was a winner from the first time I drew it,” adds Trudnak. “It’s amazing to have a concept in your mind, watch it come to life, and have valued customers who appreciate your ideas.”

The Rib Rings can be purchased for $49.99 at BBQ Guru’s online store at www.bbqguru.com.

About The BBQ Guru

Founded in 2003 in Warminster, PA, The BBQ Guru has been a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative BBQ equipment. The company was first in the marketplace to develop and sell an entire line of high-tech cooker accessories. These include the award-winning PartyQ, DigiQ, and CyberQ Cloud automatic temperature control devices. In 2017, The BBQ Guru launched the exclusive line of Monolith BBQ Guru Edition grills, creating the most advanced ceramic charcoal grill in the world. The luxury line of outdoor grills are the first and only Kamado-style grill to hit the U.S. with built-in automatic temperature control. The company has been committed to making the world’s finest outdoor cooking products and also offers a wide selection of BBQ tools and accessories. Whether you’re looking for automatic temperature control for your outdoor cooker, or specialty made rubs and sauces, The BBQ Guru has all your outdoor cooking essentials.