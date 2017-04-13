Third Danbury AFC Urgent Care Center to Open

AFC Danbury Urgent Care Centers Respond to Need and Continue to Expand throughout Connecticut

Danbury, CT (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2017

American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, continues to expand its footprint by opening a third walk in center in Danbury. This addition marks the tenth American Family Care location to open in state of Connecticut. Conveniently located at 74 Newtown Rd., the new center has access to ample parking and is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with an onsite lab and digital x-ray. The opening is slated for early June 2017.

“We’re excited to continue fulfilling our mission of making quality health care accessible and economical with the opening of our third center in the heart of Danbury,” said Tom Kelly, owner of several Connecticut AFC locations. “The opening of this location gives us the opportunity to serve an underserved market, bringing quality health care while saving patients time and money. We believe urgent care is the future of health care in Connecticut, which is why we have continued expanding in the state,” says Ron Krippner, Kelly’s business partner.

According to Kelly, it’s the right time to choose urgent care as more patients demand quality care at an affordable price with times that are convenient to them. “When a patient is not feeling well or they need immediate attention they do not want to wait,” Kelly said. “It’s about instant access to excellent care.”

Construction on the new site in Danbury is underway. The location is adjacent to the new Texas Roadhouse and is housed in a mini strip center near a dental provider and cellular store. We invite local residents, business owners, and the community to stop in once the building is complete. Our services will include care for a variety of purposes: minor illnesses and injuries, sore throats, cuts, stitches, ear and eye infections, fractures, flu symptoms, minor burns, animal bites, rashes, allergic reactions and more. Businesses will also be able to benefit from AFC Danbury’s occupational medicine and workers compensation services.

All American Family Care centers are designed, equipped and staffed to provide accessible urgent care and minor emergency treatment. Each clinic features a high-tech, high touch approach, including digital x-rays, on-site lab testing, state of the art diagnostics, and electronic medical records. The clinics are staffed by kind, caring and compassionate health care professionals. The center will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary. For more information on services visit their website at AFCUrgentCareDanbury.com, or contact Kaushik Makati, Director of Marketing & Business Development at kmakati@afcurgentcare.com.

About AFC Urgent Care Danbury

In 2005 an emergency room physician realized that there must be a more efficient and affordable system for urgent care than what was available at the time. AFC Urgent Care was formed that year, with the firm belief that medical care should be convenient, of the highest quality, compassionate and brought to patients at a value price. And it’s catching on: since then, AFC Urgent Care has grown to over 80 walk- in urgent care centers throughout the United States. Danbury CT is home to 2 centers, at 2 Main Street in Danbury and 100 Mill Plain Road, and a third under construction at 74 Newtown Road, very close to the Bethel border. Treating everything from cuts and bruises to fractures, colds and everything in between, AFC Urgent Care offers on-site labs, x-rays, prescriptions, and Board certified physicians, PA’s and APRN’s on staff every day offering all the tools needed to provide top-notch service to the community. They are open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and accept most insurance. For more information, please visit AFCUrgentCareDanbury.com