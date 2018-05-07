Thingyfy Launches Kickstarter for UMO the World’s 1st 10W Modular Qi Wireless Charger With Lamp

The days of high-price, low-speed device chargers are long gone. UMO breaks the mold with ultra-fast Qi charging, a minimalist design, and low price-tag.

It’s no secret if a person wants to buy the big brand’s 7.5W charger for Apple products and other devices, it’s going to cost anywhere between $60 to $200, no small expense by most people’s standards. While this may seem a shock at first, the good news is a new alternative has presented itself that completely breaks this mold. Enter Toronto based tech design company Thingyfy and their new Kickstarter campaign for UMO. UMO is the world’s first 10W Modular Qi Charger with a lamp and a matching Apple Watch charging holder as extra bonuses. And the best part? This astonishingly fast charger with a beautiful aesthetic design, is available at an early-bird crowdfunding price starting at just $27 – a price which is almost a quarter of the slower speed competition. The enthusiasm surrounding UMO is so high the crowdfunding goal of CA$10,000 was met in just two days, but the early-bird pre-orders are still open until June 7, 2018.

“There are more Qi-enabled devices all the time and that creates a need for a reasonably priced and honestly designed multi-purpose charging system,” says Boz Zou, CEO of Thingyfy. “We put in the hard work and solved that riddle. UMO is a game changer for fast-speed, reliably, affordable Qi chargers. There’s no need to spend hundreds on a Qi charger any longer.”

According to the company, despite the low price, UMO come feature rich. Some highlights include its low profile making sure it takes up little space and is convenient to use, fitting in nearly any space; UMO has full power surge protection to safeguard any devices connected; its aluminum body is both lightweight and disperses heat effectively, making it comfortable to carry and use; and its wireless lamp can be extremely useful in any number of situations.

UMO works with all Qi-compatible devices, including Apple’s iPhone 8, 8+ and X, as well nearly every new Android phone.

For more information and to pre-order be sure to visit: e.fnd.to/umo.

