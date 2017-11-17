Things to Do in Miami Beach When Staying at Beacon Hotel: Arts and Culture

Miami Beach usually brings to mind sun and sand, nights spent clubbing, and delicious food from around the world.

Things to Do When Staying at the Beacon Hotel: Arts and Culture

Miami Beach usually brings to mind sun and sand, nights spent clubbing, and delicious food from around the world. Along with these pleasures, there’s a variety of amazing artistic and cultural venues and things to do in Miami Beach and the greater Miami area.

Museums

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

This lavish mansion is full of artistic treasures and gorgeous architectural details. Its gardens reflect the grandeur of a European estate; they include statues, fountains, and shrubbery in intricate patterns.

Patricia and Phillip Frost Science Museum

A planetarium, a multi-tiered aquarium, and several floors of fascinating exhibits await you at Miami’s beloved science museum.

Museums of Florida International University

The Wolfsonian shows you art and design trends from Europe and North America. The objects displayed include sculptures, prints, ceramics, and machines.

The Jewish Museum of Florida is located in former synagogues that have Art Deco design features. Numerous objects reveal the history and culture of Floridian Jews.

The Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum is affiliated with the Smithsonian. Without needing to pay for admission, you’ll discover incredible collections of Latin American and Caribbean art.

Bass Museum of Art

This museum has recently undergone renovations and will soon be open to the public again. Its focus is on contemporary art, design, and fashion.

Institute of Contemporary Art

Soon opening in a dazzling new building, this museum displays bold modern art from around the world.

Events and Festivals

Art Basel

In December, Miami Beach hosts a highly regarded contemporary art show. Renowned galleries from around the world participate. Although the show is held primarily in the Miami Beach Convention Center, there will also be installations set up in SoundScape Park and Collins Park. Paintings, sculptures, films, and live performances are all a part of Art Basel.

Miami Book Fair

For several days in the middle of November, you’ll get the opportunity to meet hundreds of authors, enjoy a lively street fair, and even participate in writing workshops.

Ultra Music Festival

Drawing tens of thousands of people each year, this festival makes Miami come alive with some of the best electronic music in the world. When the festival rolls around in March, let the beat carry you away.

Live Performances

New World Center

This grand concert hall in South Beach has impressive acoustics and a soaring glass facade. Among the things to do in South Beach is attend a concert at this venue. The adjacent public park has an enormous projection wall where you can watch movies for free.

American Airlines Arena

Not only is this arena the home of the Miami Heat, it’s also a popular venue for concerts and musical theater. Gloria Estefan starred in its first concert, and it has since hosted many other famous performers.

The Olympia Theater

Among the things to do in Miami is explore its rich history. The Olympia Theater, which used to be a movie palace for silent films, almost got torn down at one point. However, it’s been restored as a beautiful and atmospheric venue for the performing arts.

Our Neighborhood

The Beacon Hotel is located in the neighborhood of the Art Deco Historic District. Exploring the district is one of the top things to do in Miami Beach. Learn about an important part of this country’s architectural heritage, and make sure to take photos of all the beautiful buildings.

The suggestions for artistic and cultural activities that we’ve offered here are just a sample of what you can enjoy in Miami Beach and the greater Miami area. When you stay at our luxurious hotel on Ocean Drive, we’ll give you personalized recommendations for what to do during your stay.

