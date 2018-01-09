TheTruthSpy Proposed to Extend Free Trial Offer for 72 Hours

New York, USA (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

TheTruthspy, a mobile app which was previously allowing new users to use the app for free for the initial 48 hours has now extended the same to 72 hours or 3 days. According to the terms of this offer, new users who buy the software are not charged for using the software to track phones for a period of 72 hours.

A spokesperson associated with TheTruthspy said that “We are extending the free trial period up to 72 hours from 48 hours to help and encourage new users to track target phones effectively.”

TheTruthspy is a hidden spy app which when installed on both the user’s and the target phones can help track incoming and outgoing phone calls, SMS messages, instant messages, emails, social media updates, internet browsing history and even multimedia files that get added to the target phone instantly.

TheTruthspy app is so well designed that the target mobile phone user cannot detect the app even when it is installed on his mobile phone. The app has so far received very good reviews from parents who wish to monitor the whereabouts of their children, employers who wish to know what their employees are up to during office hours and also from spouses who want to know about their cheating husbands or wives.

TheTruthspy app is compatible for use on both Android and iOS phones. It has a live call recording feature, which when enabled, records all the calls on the target phone. One of the features that is currently only available for users using the TheTruthSpy app is the ambient call recording app which enables users to call the target phone number and listen to all the background noise and conversations. TheTruthSpy android app also has GPS tracking feature, app usage recording feature, key logger features which enables users to even find out passwords when they are keyed in on the target phone, SIM alert feature that alerts the user if a SIM change is detected on the target phone and the remote control feature using which a user can send SMS messages to the target phone to perform a particular function.

“The extension of the free trial period is for a limited period to attract new customers this holiday season and we hope this will help people to find more time to explore its features.” the spokesperson said during closing of the event.

