These 5 New TV Shows For 2017 Cover All Genres According To SatelliteWerx.com

(PRUnderground) March 1st, 2017

With so many different ways to watch TV these days television has become a wonderful source of entertainment once again, and much of the new content for this year has something for almost everyone. For 2017 some of the most anticipated shows are listed and described below by the SatelliteWerx.com entertainment department.

‘Riverdale’ premiered in January on the CW Network. This is a dark and creepy look at the lives of the crew from Archie. Described by some as a cross between Twin Peaks and the Archie comics, Riverdale is one of those strange but quirky shows that could slip under the radar and surprise a lot of people. Fans of Twin Peaks however may balk at such a comparison since Twin Peaks was clearly unique.

‘24: Legacy’ premiered this past February on Fox. While it may be hard to imagine this series without Keifer Sutherland as Jack Bauer it still has the same real time countdown and the adrenaline pumping action remains top notch. The new man in the crosshairs is Eric Carter, played by Corey Hawkins, who has returned from serving abroad to discover his new life is not nearly as safe as he thought. On the run, Carter has to stay one step ahead of the people who want him dead while at the same time trying to stop what maybe the biggest terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil. No matter how good this new show is it will have to find a way to escape the long shadow of Jack Bauer. But early indications suggest they’re on the right track.

‘Santa Clara Diet’ premiered in February on Netflix. Drew Barrymore stars as Shelia, a regular suburban Californian realtor whose business partner is also her husband Joel, played by Timothy Olyphant. All is not well, however, as Shelia has this strange condition that causes her to crave raw human flesh. While the cannibalistic blood and guts part of the show is may put off many viewers there is some cutting, well-done social satire to soften the edges. Drew Barrymore works well on the small screen and has great chemistry with Olyphant.

‘Iron Fist’ premieres March 15th on Netflix. This is the last of the solo Marvel/Netflix shows before the whole gang gets together for ‘The Defenders’. In what looks like another dark and dirty show, we follow Danny Rand (Finn Jones) who returns home to New York as an heir to a fortune after learning some incredible martial arts powers in the Far East. This show will likely have some great action sequences to please fans of Kung Fu style action.

‘Prison Break’ premieres April 4th on Fox. Original stars of the show Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell return in this revival series that picks up right where season four ended. Wisely, the powers that be are choosing to ignore the straight-to-video movie that saw one of these characters killed off. The original series was quite original and this revival will be hard pressed to catch that lightening in a bottle again. However, with most of the stellar cast returning, and a built in fan base licking their chops in anticipation, there is a good chance this will be a hit for Fox.

SatelliteWerx.com is an internationally read news and review service covering streaming services, satellite Internet services, and satellite television services. Visitors use the site for current reviews and summaries of current product offerings from leading satellite TV and Internet service providers such as DirecTV and Dish Network. The site reports on current DirecTV packages, Dish Network deals and more. SatelliteWerx.com also hosts a popular entertainment blog featuring reviews of movies, TV shows, streaming services, music and more. Consumers also can read updated reviews about the leading satellite Internet providers including Exede and HughesNet.

About SatelliteWerx.com

About SatelliteWerx.com

SatelliteWerx.com is a popular news and review service based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA focusing on the satellite Internet and satellite TV industry.