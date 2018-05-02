There’s a New Social Network Challenger in Town: WasUpCrowd

WasUpCrowd, a new kind of social networking experience that strips away the noise, the ads, the sponsorships, and the incessant negativity from the other social network, this week announced their new social networking mobile app is officially available for download in the App Stores.

Lyndhurst, NJ, USA (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2018

WasUpCrowd also introduces a huge disruption that will shake social media. We have designed our revenue model to include our users to be part of the revenue. That’s all we can share for now.

Created as a better alternative to the other social network, which continues to lose followers and fallout with younger generations, WasUpCrowd is returning the social networking experience back to its roots: no ads, no sponsorships, and no marketing posts on your wall .

“All of my friends and my kid’s friends no longer use the other social network, tired of the ads on their wall and privacy issues” said Hemen Patel, Founder and CEO of WasUpCrowd. “With no other alternatives to the other social network previously, WasUpCrowd is the first challenger to the other social network, telling it that its time to take down their monopoly.”

Apart from no ads, no sponsored posts and, no fake news, the other cool features and enhancements are…

You can create folders (journals) and save posts you like for later viewing.

Offers private chat groups like Messenger to communicate with friends and family with your contacts on your mobile and with friends who are not in your mobile contacts.

Organized medias like Instagram, making it easier to view photos and videos.

Introducing two mode interactions… Public Mode enables users to connect with the world, posting and sharing anything outside of your cricel. as well as building a fan base with people interested in the stuff you share. Private Mode enables users to connect with friends and family only, posting and sharing anything, as well as chatting privately with connections.

There is a ‘Crowd Wall’. You can now share anything you want with the world. Represent yourself and get loads of followers.

Search & Filter – Only view posts on your wall that you are most interested in. Search & filter posts by category, post type, who posted, date it was posted, etc.

“Throughout history, monopolies never stand the test of time, with a dark horse rising up to disrupt the status quo,” said Hemen Patel. “The other social network is weathering its most negative public opinion to date with the uncovering of its illegal information gathering. WasUpCrowd is will seize the opportunity. Get ready for the WasUpCrowd movement.”

Hemen Patel and his kids are the founders of this new social movement, working together to create something better than the lackluster experience of the other social network. Hemen Patel stated that his kids’ passion to create a social network where kids actually want to talk to friends and family is what inspired him to create the challenger that is WasUpCrowd. The platform is 100% funded by Hemen Patel, owned by Next Wave Disruptions (www.nextwavedisruptions.com), which is a technology company dedicated to bring about positive disruptions via smart and user friendly technology.

WasUpCrowd is available in both the Apple and Android Stores today.

Join the new social networking experience today: http://www.wasupcrowd.com/.

About WasUpCrowd

Social Networking Website & Mobile Apps