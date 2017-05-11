the zen of slow cooking Wins Trailblazer Award

Search, Inc. bestows its highest honor, the Trailblazer Award, to the zen of slow cooking.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2017

Search Trailblazers 2017 Honors

Pathways to Employment for People with Disabilities

ComEd, Hewn and the zen of slow cooking to be honored with 2017 Trailblazer Award

Search, Inc. will bestow its highest honor, the Trailblazer Award, on ComEd, Hewn and the zen of slow cooking at its signature annual fundraising event on Thursday, May 11. Search Trailblazers 2017: Innovation Celebration is an elegant reception that will be held at Galleria Marchetti, 825 W. Erie Street in Chicago, from 6-9 p.m., with live music by the Andy Pratt Trio, fantastic auction prizes, mixing and mingling, and the presentation of the 2017 Trailblazer Awards.

The annual Search, Inc. Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals and businesses that have shown exceptional leadership in paving the way for people with disabilities to live, learn, work and participate as valued members of the community.

ComEd, Hewn and the zen of slow cooking have been instrumental partners in blazing pathways to employment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through on-the-job training, work skills development and competitive employment, these companies have created new opportunities for people with disabilities in the workplace. The 2017 Trailblazer honorees represent distinct industries and business models but share a unique commitment to employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Beth Valukas, Executive Director of Search, says, “In Illinois, fewer than 1 in 4 individuals with developmental disabilities are employed. Our three honorees have helped blaze unique pathways to employment on behalf of people with disabilities and we are thrilled to recognize and celebrate their contributions on this special night for Search.”

ComEd’s Energy Force Program is the country’s first energy-efficiency program designed for and taught by people with developmental disabilities. ComEd Energy Force Ambassadors from 19 nonprofit organizations each conduct 10 presentations annually at locations throughout the Chicagoland area. Over the past three years, Search has worked with ComEd to use this program to build important workplace skills, empowering Ambassadors to organize, communicate, manage and successfully execute their events.

Hewn, an Evanston bakery, is a model of competitive employment in the community. Hewn is focused on hand-crafted artisanal bread and provides its baked goods to partners throughout Chicago and Evanston. Hewn hired an individual served by Search in the summer of 2015. With important support from the team at Hewn, this individual has thrived in his position.

The zen of slow cooking, a local business specializing in slow-cooker spice infusions, is a partner to Search’s Planet Access Company Warehouse. Through this partnership, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities participate in paid, on-the-job training. Each spice blend is packaged, sealed and labeled with care by individuals with disabilities.

All proceeds from the event will benefit essential services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, supporting Search’s vital mission to empower people with disabilities to achieve their full potential, accept a valued role in their community and lead rich, rewarding lives. Tickets are $150 each. To learn more about the event, visit www.search-inc.org. Contact Audrey Landale at alandale@search-inc.org or 773-305-5000 x55 with any questions.

About Search

Search, Inc. is a non-profit organization that empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their full potential, accept a valued role in their community and lead rich, rewarding lives. We provide high-quality, person-centered services including supported living arrangements, adult learning programs and career services, as well as medical, behavioral, therapeutic and home-based services. Our programs serve more than 600 people and their families annually at locations throughout the Chicagoland area.

For more information, visit www.search-inc.org.

