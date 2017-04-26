the zen of slow cooking Wins New Product Award

the zen of slow cooking Sichaun Slow Cooker Spice Blend Wins Best New Product in Seasonings Category of 2017 sofi Awards. 3,000 Products Competed for Top Specialty Food Association Award

Lake Forest, Illinois (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

the zen of slow cookingTM Sichuan Slow Cooker Spice Blend has won the sofi New Product Award in the seasoning/spice category in the Specialty Food Association’s 2017 sofi™ Awards competition.

A sofi is the top honor in the $127 billion specialty food industry. “sofi” stands for Specialty Outstanding Food Innovation and represents the best of the best from members of the Specialty Food Association.

The fragrant, lemony spice blend was one of 154 winners selected by a national panel of 62 specialty food experts from 3,000 entries across 39 categories. Every entry is carefully assessed by passionate and knowledgeable food professionals including chefs, culinary experts, academics, food writers, and category buyers. Products are judged on taste, ingredient quality, and innovation.

“We are honored that the newest member of our ‘zen blend’ family has won a sofi New Product Award,” says Meg Barnhart, Founder/Co-Creator of the zen of slow cooking.

Adds zen Co-Creator Jane McKay, “As entrepreneurs we are always looking for ways to know that our product is loved. This is one of the ultimate stamps of approval and we’re very grateful.”

McKay’s contemporary, innovative approach to slow cooking led her to create a series of whole spice infusions. Whole spices are ideally suited for the slow cooker as they release their oils over a long slow cook time.

Zen’s slow cooker spice blends are found at Peapod Online, Amazon, thezenofslowcooking.com and at select Whole Food stores throughout the Chicago area.

“A sofi means a product, and the people behind it, have arrived,” says Phil Kafarakis, president, Specialty Food Association. “This year’s winners represent a devotion to excellence and innovation in specialty food that continues to fuel our industry, excite consumers and expand retail offerings around the world.”

The sofi Awards are open to members of the Specialty Food Association, a not-for-profit trade association established in 1952 for food artisans, importers and entrepreneurs with more than 3,400 members in the U.S. and abroad. For more information on the association and its Fancy Food Shows, go to specialtyfood.com. Learn more about the sofi Awards at specialtyfood.com/sofi.

About the zen of slow cooking

the zen of slow cooking was founded in 2012 by Meg Barnhart and Jane McKay. Located in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company’s philosophy is to make it easy for very busy people to serve up delicious, healthy dinners, using a standard slow cooker, fresh ingredients and their meticulously-crafted spice blends. Future plans include expanding their line of unique slow cooker spice blends, while continuing to provide work opportunities for adults with special needs. More information can be found at thezenofslowcooking.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association is a thriving community of food artisans, importers and entrepreneurs. Established in 1952 in New York, the not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,400 members in the U.S. and abroad with resources, knowledge and connections to champion and nurture their companies in an always-evolving marketplace. The Association owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com.

The zen of slow cooking Media Contact:

Joanne Levine, Lekas & Levine PR, 847-327-9530, joannepr@aol.com

Specialty Food Association Media Contact:

PR Department, 646-878-0130, press@specialtyfood.com

