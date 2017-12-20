The Yule Log gets an 8 Bit 4K Christmas make-over. A must see to believe video.

This 8 Bit Holiday Yule Log will sure to entertain an delight your inner geek.

The fine folks at Fireplace For Your Home have done it again. This time with an 4K extremley high quality Yule Log that’s presented in 8-Bit form. Ford, the creator of Fireplace says – “Now, if you don’t know what 8-Bit is, it’s those chunky blocks that many of us had to live with in the early 1980’s computer era.”

It’s made quite a comeback in many types of current computer games like Minecraft TM. “We brought it all back with this Yule Log Episode and added a complete remake of a Christmas 8-Bit arcade music in extremely high quality sound to complete the re-discovery. ” “The best part though,” Ford continues “is that this looks fantastic on larger format televisions. So to get the best effect, play it on the largest TV you can find.” Ford, an admitted 80’s nerd says he’s been working on this title for over a year and a half and say’s it should “connect with nerdy people like me everywhere” It’s also nice to know that iTunes has the complete music offering from this title available for instant download called 8-Bit Digital Christmas Magic.

