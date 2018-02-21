The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts Granted Accreditation by ACCJC/WASC

Corona, Calif. (PRUnderground) February 21st, 2018

The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts announced a significant milestone with the granting of its accreditation status from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges/Western Association of Schools and Colleges effective immediately. The accreditation indicates that YACPA has met ACCJC/WASC’s rigorous standards for quality, institutional capacity, and educational effectiveness.

“Working towards this goal has been a long and arduous process and one that would not be possible without the incredible team of faculty, staff, advisory committee, and board members who have committed themselves and their professionalism to this process,” says YACPA President Katiina Dull. “We are thrilled to join a class of prestigious colleges affiliated with and accredited by ACCJC/WASC. The commission’s rigorous standards are perfectly aligned with our own institutional goals of continual improvement and commitment to educational excellence.”

Prior to the accreditation, a comprehensive institution-wide self-study and onsite visit took place at the college campus in Corona, California. Shortly thereafter, the Commissioners reviewed the institutional self-study and the site-team’s report, and made the rare decision to waive candidacy and instead, grant accreditation effective immediately.

The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts offers an Associate of Arts in Performance and allows YA cast members the opportunity to perform and travel with The Young Americans while simultaneously working towards their AA degree. After successfully completing the first 30 units of coursework cast members are eligible to be considered for the touring casts that present The Young Americans Signature Workshops and Summer Camps worldwide.

The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts is unparalleled in its approach to performance excellence and education— uniting music, performing arts, teaching skills, and creativity to educate tomorrow’s most gifted performers. With a focus on practical, experiential learning, students are immersed in a thriving environment where they can now earn an Associates degree that will help launch them into their future careers. For more about The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts’ unique approach to education, visit www.yacollege.org.

About The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts

The Young Americans College of the Performing Arts (YACPA) is the post-secondary educational division of The Young Americans, Inc. YACPA exists to provide YA cast members with a learning environment that reinforces The Young Americans experience of innovative and creative learning with academic rigor that advances artistry and leadership to establish each student as a lifelong learner. Established as a conservatory-style program, the Associate of Arts in Performance degree blends the concepts of theoretical learning with practical application. The blended approach enables the student to develop diversity in their thought process, communication skills, and approach to problem solving – skills vital to success in today’s global community.

About The Young Americans

The Young Americans is non-profit dedicated to the promotion of understanding and goodwill among people throughout the world through music, dance, performance, music education and cultural interaction among student members and their audience