The World’s Smart City Organization announces registration opened for GLOBAL Smart Cities Contest

London, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) September 7th, 2018

The Global Smart Cities Contest – IDEAS, MODELS AND INTEGRATED OPERATIONS CENTER PLATFORMS is a bold new initiative by the World’s Smart City Organization to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people through the implementation and development of Smart City projects and initiatives.

This fall we meet in London to award the best ideas and to discover new solutions and products that will change tomorrow’s cities. Our Senior Experts Member of the Jury will choose the best 10 ideas from competitors. The best ideas and products will be analyzed and evaluated by the Jury. The finalists will be invited to the Awards ceremony event, which will take place this fall in London and will be hosted by one of the most exquisite locations.

The President of The Worlds’ Smart Cities Organization, Mr. Eduard Dumitrascu:

„I am looking forward to discover and award the companies that will bring the best ideas to life. We are looking for professionals who act in any-size companies that have the creed that technology can become the strongest advantage for creating smart communities, companies who understand that the use of modern technology can make inhabitants’ life better and more fulfilling. And last but not least, who understand that having a good idea is great, but when your idea solves a problem that is indeed spectacular.„

Who can sign up? The contest addresses all companies that offer solutions for Mobility, Energy, E.gov, Integrated Operations Center Platforms, IoT.

What to register? If you have a project, an idea, a solution that will change the life in intelligent and creative communities for good, sign up now.

Where to register? In order to register, you must complete the form available at wsco-online.com.

When? Registrations will be open between 09-19 of September 2018. Only complete registrations will be taken into consideration. The Gala will be organized in London on the 25th of September 2018.

What if I win? We hope you do!

Besides the recognition from one of the most relevant organizations in the Smart City Industry, you will be handed the award in front of a selected audience and some of our top leading experts worldwide. The main prize will be a 5-day trip to the Smart City of Miami plus one trip to NASA Kennedy Space Center Visit plus an exclusive Lunch with an Astronaut from NASA.

We wait for your proposals and wish you luck!

For any further questions and information:

visit our page wsco-online.com

or contact our WSCO press officer

email us: info@wsco-online.com

call us: +442036080161

About The World`s Smart Cities Organization

WSCO is the only global organization bringing together governments, city halls, universities, companies, international organizations, at the highest level with the same interests – the development of the largest community of smart cities in the world.