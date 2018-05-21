The World’s Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid SUV Is Now for Sale in the United States (Source: Car Vision Mitsubishi)

The new 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL with Super All-Wheel Drive is now available to test drive

Philadelphia, PA (PRUnderground) May 21st, 2018

The World’s Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid SUV Is Now for Sale in the United States

First revealed at the 2012 Paris Auto Show, the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL S-AWD is a victory for the car brand. It now makes up over 10% of Mitsubishi’s sales in the European market. It recently became one of a very few plug-in electric vehicles to sell more than 100,000 vehicles worldwide.

CarVision.com located in Norristown, Pennsylvania, announces the arrival of this economical, beautiful, and compelling SUV. This vehicle offers advanced full-time four-wheel drive. Reviewers call it the ultimate in vehicle stability.

Mitsubishi’s Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) will do what no other plug-in vehicle in its price range can for snow belters and those wanting to do mild forays off-road. Mitsubishi has actually proven the vehicle by running a modified version across a multi-national rally in extreme truck country. -Cleantechnia.com

The Outlander PHEV’s performance is its highlight.

Outlander PHEV’s driving experience feels completely controlled and confident. -FleetCarma.com

Super All-Wheel Drive makes the Outlander PHEV a winner among competitors

Even during difficult deceleration maneuvers, the Outlander PHEV performs impeccably with safely controlled cornering. Feel safe and in control driving on ice, snow, and gravel. Driver-selected modes make it easy to maximize safety while experiencing the ultimate AWD system first-hand.

You can’t get the Super All-Wheel Drive system with any brand but Mitsubishi.

Eco-friendly driving is now a luxurious and convenient option for consumers

The 2018 Outlander PHEV S-AWD offers families the road-tripping, daily driver they need most. This super economical vehicle’s battery powers up to 80% of capacity in just 15 minutes when connected to a household charge source. With a range of nearly 20 miles before it’s even fully charged, this vehicle is great for on-the-go drivers who want a practical, beautiful, and spacious vehicle.

Mitsubishi created the best-selling hybrid SUV on the market worldwide by using the most advanced technology. This groundbreaking vehicle offers the best of all worlds to discerning drivers.

The Outlander PHEV operates in S-AWD mode on battery power, without the help of its onboard gasoline engine. The 2.0-litre gasoline-powered engine is there as a standby power source when the battery runs low or for use as a generator.

Lease the new 2018 Outlander PHEV S-AWC for just $259 per month and $3,499 due at signing. Contact the customer service team at Car Vision in Norristown by calling (267) 494-0359 or stop in at 2626 Ridge Pike in Norristown, to schedule a test drive.

