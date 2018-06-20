The Urology Center of Colorado Celebrates Cancer Survivors with 9th Annual Picnic and Car Show

BBQ, Classic Cars, Music and Inspirational Stories to Celebrate All Cancer Survivors

Denver, Colorado (PRUnderground) June 20th, 2018

Every year for the past nine years the physicians and staff of The Urology Center of Colorado (TUCC) come together and celebrate survivorship with our patients, family and friends…and some classic car enthusiasts, from around the Denver region.

“This is a very special event for TUCC and our patients,” says Martha Ruschival, Executive Director of the TUCC Foundation. “Our physicians and staff get to talk and interact with our patients and their families and supporters in a non-clinical setting, and we really get to know each other. These survivors have amazing stories.”

This year the Survivorship Picnic had over 700 attendees, 56 classic cars, and 32 volunteers. The attendees ate more than 72 donated pies and a photographer was on-hand to take more than 102 complimentary photos (shared with the attendees).

“Many of the patients say “thank you” to the physicians, but they don’t realize that sharing in their journey means more to us than what we could ever do for them,” says Dr. Stephen Ruyle, Urologist at TUCC.

An emotional ribbon tying ceremony capped off the event, with a shared sentiment among all to get together and celebrate the survivors next year, and for many more years to come.

To learn more about The Urology Center of Colorado and events like the Survivorship Picnic, visit www.tucc.com

About The Urology Center of Colorado

The Urology Center of Colorado (TUCC) is the only comprehensive urology center in the Rocky Mountain region providing treatment for all urologic conditions at one locations. TUCC includes: a state-of-the-art urology clinic; radiology, laboratory and pathology services; on-site radiation therapy; a comprehensive urologic cancer center; a clinical research department and a full-service outpatient ambulatory surgery center. www.tucc.com