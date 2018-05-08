The Ultimate Rose Offers Same Day Delivery Mother’s Day Flowers

The Ultimate Rose has the world’s tallest roses, rainbow roses and bouquets for sale on their website. Offering same day delivery with dozens of assortments of bouquets and dish gardens. Choose from an arsenal of colors of live, fresh-cut roses up to five feet tall.

Melbourne, FL (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2018

The Ultimate Rose has the world’s tallest roses, rainbow roses and bouquets for sale on their website. Offering same day delivery with dozens of assortments of bouquets and dish gardens. Choose from an arsenal of colors of live, fresh-cut roses up to five feet tall.

These include the tallest roses in the world, as seen on Today, Ellen, Good Morning America, and The Wendy Williams Show.

“Our long-stem roses are the definition of luxury. They are your first choice if you want to make an impact on your loved one this Mother’s Day,” said Tom Wienckoski, CEO of The Ultimate Rose.

The World’s Tallest Roses range from three to five feet and come in white, pink, yellow, and red. You can order mixed bouquets as well as single stem roses. They make an excellent addition to any gift and can even serve as a unique way to propose to a special someone.

Harvest Heartstrings Bouquet: Brings sunlit autumn beauty straight to your door. Unforgettable mini sunflowers catch the eye at every turn surrounded by yellow Asiatic lilies, red dianthus, orange spray roses and lush greens to create a stunning fresh flower arrangement.

Bountiful Beauty Bouquet: This bouquet is created with fashion and design in mind. Range tulips, blue iris, blue hydrangea, and coral gerbera daisies are offset by lily grass blades, lush tropical leaves, and fresh greens while seated in a glass bubble bowl vase.

Peaceful Passage Arrangement: An always-appropriate mixed bouquet of white roses, carnations, gladioli, football chrysanthemums, LA hybrid lilies, and million star gypsophelia plus an assortment of lush greens comes hand-arranged in a charming white wood chip basket by a local FTD artisan florist.

Sweet Surprises Bouquet: Deep fuchsia and pink mini carnations, pink roses, white traditional daisies and lush greens are sweetly situated in a classic clear glass vase accented with a perfectly pink designer ribbon to create a bouquet that will delight your special recipient at every turn.

“Our long-stem roses are literally the tallest in the world. It’s not gimmick, these roses are taller than any others. Our multi-colored bouquets are unlike any others and sure to make a wonderful gift,” Wienckoski concluded.

About The Ultimate Rose

The Ultimate Rose offers the world’s tallest roses and the world’s most colorful roses. They produce beautiful, high-quality floral arrangements perfect for any occasion. They design each arrangement to be stunning upon delivery and package them to ensure the utmost quality through the shipping process.